Action opens first store in Romania in Pitesti

Action, the non-food discounter, is opening its first store in Romania today in the city of Pitesti. Romania is the fourteenth country in which Action operates.

From today, residents of Pitesti and other visitors can enjoy the Action Formula: 6,000 good-quality and increasingly sustainable products in 14 categories (ranging from Laundry & Cleaning and Personal Care to Toys & Entertainment, Do-It-Yourself or Garden & Outdoor) at the lowest price. Action introduces 150 new products every week, ensuring a relevant assortment. The price of 1,500 Action products is less than 5 Lei.

Hajir Hajji, CEO of Action, explains: “We are truly excited to open our very first Action store in Romania today. With this important milestone, we are proud to bring the unique Action formula to Romanian customers and introduce them to our surprising assortment at the lowest prices. Opening in Pitesti marks the beginning of our journey in Romania, and it is only the first step towards making the Action experience available to many more Romanian communities in the years to come. I would like to thank everyone who has worked with great dedication and passion to make this opening possible. Our success is built on the commitment of our teams.”

With more than 3000 stores across Europe, Action employs approximately 80,000 colleagues of 151 nationalities – as diverse as the communities in which we operate. The company created more than 10,500 new jobs in 2024.

The new Action store in Pitesti is stretching on over 840 square meters. The store is located at Supernova Shopping Center in Pitesti and is open Monday to Sunday from 09:00 to 21:00.

Action is a Dutch international discount store chain with a majority ownership held by British private equity firm 3i, with more than 80% of the shares. It sells low budget, non-food and some food products with long shelf lives.

The majority of Action’s shares are owned by 3i Group plc and funds managed by 3i, a FTSE 100 firm with operations across Europe and North America.