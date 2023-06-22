ADASTEC opens funding round for Romanian individual investors through SeedBlink

ADASTEC, an AI-MobilityTech startup, has launched a capital raising round on SeedBlink, the investment platform for European tech start-ups, allowing individual investors, including Romanian, to join the revolutionizing public transportation sector. The funding will be utilized to broaden market coverage, strengthen their time-to-market advantage, and accelerate development and deployment of their autonomous electric buses worldwide. This ADASTEC opportunity marks SeedBlink’s first private equity-backed deal for investors and is valued at $150 million.

ADASTEC’s breakthrough technology offers market-first implementations of autonomous electric buses in the United States and the European Union. These buses are not only paving the way for sustainable transportation but are also 5 times more cost-effective to operate than standard buses, revolutionizing the public transportation sector.

SeedBlink, the investment platform facilitating this funding round, offers companies and investors the benefits of a growing pan-European platform. This partnership enables Romanian individual investors to make direct investments into promising tech startups, which were previously exclusively open to institutional investors and venture capital funds, diversifying their portfolios and fuelling innovation.

“We’re happy for facilitating this funding round for ADASTEC and providing Romanian individual investors with the opportunity to participate in their transformative vision. By joining the round, investors can play a crucial role in advancing sustainable transportation and becoming part of ADASTEC’s global expansion. We believe in the potential of ADASTEC’s innovative technology and its wide range of business possibilities, as well as their journey towards revolutionizing the public transportation sector“, said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink.

With an experienced team of 5 co-founders and a workforce of 75 employees, including 60 engineers, ADASTEC is well-positioned for high-growth. The projected breakeven point is expected to be reached in 2026.

The company has already secured three OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) agreements with prominent bus manufacturers for automated bus production: Karsan in the EU, Custom Denning in Australia, and VMC in the USA. Furthermore, ADASTEC has successfully deployed their buses in the United States, Norway, France, Romania, and Turkiye through five deployment agreements. With a robust pipeline of $32 million, including $7 million already under contract in France, Israel, Turkiye, Germany, and Australia, ADASTEC is poised for rapid global expansion.

“The global bus market is predicted to grow at an 8% CAGR to $72 billion by 2028, up from $47 billion in 2022. ADASTEC aims to leverage this growth potential and establish itself as a market leader in autonomous electric buses”, said Dr. Ali Peker, CEO of ADASTEC.