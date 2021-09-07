Adiss listed on BVB. The company plans to launch two business lines

Adiss, a Romanian company specialized in water purification and treatment, is listed tomorrow, September 8, at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market. The listing is carried out through Goldring, the brokerage company that also carried out the private placement of shares through which Adiss obtained in June 6.4 million lei in exchange for 25% of the share capital.

The Adiss placement was subscribed 3.64 times.

Adiss, a company founded in 1993 and with revenues of 8.3 million euros last year, is among the only Romanian manufacturers of compact stations and process equipment, offering a complete range of solutions for water treatment. The company handles the entire process of water purification and treatment – designs and produces, develops solutions, manages projects, provides consulting, service, operates stations. The company has so far designed and built more than 300 treatment plants, serving about 700 communities and 2.5 million people, meaning 40 million liters of water cleaned daily.

“Private placement and listing at BVB are essential steps in achieving the goals for the next five years. We want to consolidate our leading position on the wastewater treatment market by expanding our customer base – consisting mainly of water, construction and industrial companies – but also to develop two divisions. We speak about a division for technology design and consultancy for water infrastructure works, with a focus on technologies aimed at improving water quality, reusing and reducing its carbon footprint.

The second division consists in the online sale of water treatment products, the equipment being intended for individuals, companies and the HoReCa sector. At the same time, we plan to completely digitize our activity “, says Cristian Raț, Adiss majority shareholder.

The company’s management estimates that the online store that will sell products designed to improve water quality will be launched in November. Adiss is currently in the selection and testing phase of the products that will be part of the offer. The management of Adiss aims to create a system of water stations for the HoReCa industry, office buildings, hospitals, but also for housing through the sale of these products.

In the first half of this year, the company had a turnover of 15.84 million lei.

For 2021, Adiss management estimates a 10% increase in turnover compared to 2020, when it was 8.3 million euros.