Adobe Romania reaches threshold of 1,000 employees in Romania, to further recruit

Adobe Romania, the company’s largest engineering center in Europe, focused on the development of software products, announces that it has reached the threshold of 1,000 employees in Romania and continues to attract talented candidates.

The open positions include all levels of experience from entry-level to senior level and management, and the recruitment process is focused on software development specialists in different programming languages – namely Java, JavaScript, C++, or even Site Reliability Engineering.

“We are happy to reach this threshold of 1,000 employees and honored about the interest the candidates show in our company” states Cris Radu, Bucharest Site Leader and VP of Engineering, Adobe. “Candidates need a supportive environment and an employee-oriented organizational culture. Our employees are highly skilled, and they work on the development of some of our most complex products, allowing them to have a global impact.

The local teams based here in Romania develop leading products in the field, such as Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Analytics, or Adobe Express. Most top candidates look beyond the salary benefits, to the entire financial and non-financial package, but especially to the quality of the team and the impact they have in the products they contribute to.”

Talent retention: Performance salary package

In addition to competitive salaries, Adobe Romania employees receive a performance package of financial benefits, such as annual financial rewards for performance or tradable shares on the stock exchange, but also a package of non-financial advantages. Health benefits, personal and professional development programs, unique experiences at the office, discounts for sports equipment or subscriptions, days off, but also other benefits focused on well-being complete the company’s compensation offer.

In addition, caring for employees extends beyond physical comfort to emotional balance. All employees benefit from a program through which they can use the services of a psychologist for free. Within the same program, they can also call on the services of a financial consultant for advice.

“Our people need to grow personally and professionally, and attention to their happiness and well-being is central to our talent attraction and retention programs,” said Ariadna Stamatopol, Talent Acquisition Manager, based in Adobe’s Bucharest office. “In such an effervescent market as the Romanian IT market, candidates choose to join Adobe because they find high compatibility between their values ​​and our culture. We’ve built an environment where the emphasis is on innovation and technologies that develop products of a major complexity in the creative cloud and enterprise area“.