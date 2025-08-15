The home appliance manufacturer AETA, formerly Electroargeș, will begin mass production in August for three ranges of storage products, including P Box, a line of boxes developed in Romania, according to reports published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Investment in research, molds, and other additional equipment exceeded €1.5 million. P Box is designed in Bucharest and produced in Curtea de Argeș at a home appliance factory. This storage box allows users lateral access. It is estimated that the P Box project alone will generate over €15 million in annual sales, targeting both the Romanian and European markets. The product, made from recyclable materials, is available in two versions and six sizes, with or without lateral access.

“They are made from durable and lightweight materials, 100% recyclable: the body and lid from polypropylene (PP), and the doors and wheels from ABS, all produced using high-precision injection molding. The products are transparent or colored, with color customization options, entirely manufactured in Romania, offering fast delivery, reduced logistics costs, and sustainable impact. All tests have been successfully completed, and the equipment is fully installed and operational,” the stock exchange report states.

Currently, AETA has a market capitalization of 27.3 million lei. The company is owned by Standard Equity (28.9%), Trans Expedition Feroviar (22.6%), and Investments Constantin (21.4%).