Affidea-Hiperdia invests EUR 2.7 M in the new ultra-performing Medical Center in Cluj

Affidea Romania, the local subsidiary of the European operator in imaging, outpatient, nuclear medicine and cancer treatment services, officially announces the launch of the new state-of-the-art Affidea | Hiperdia Medical Center in Cluj, following a total investment of 2.7 million euros. This becomes the largest Affidea medical center in Cluj and, following the investment, expands its range of services, entering the medical checks segment.

Thus, the new Affidea | Hiperdia Center, located on Republicii no. 105 A St. Is diversifying its range of services on the segment of medical imaging and lab medicine and becomes the first Affidea center in Cluj that also offers medical consultation services, covering a total of 14 specialties (cardiology, general surgery, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, ENT, etc.)

“Affidea Group currently owns a medical hub – a portfolio of 3 high-performance clinics in Cluj-Napoca, located in the same area, in the central zone of ​​the city, representing a total investment of over 10 million euros locally. By modernizing and expanding the new Center, we consolidate our leading position on the imaging segment, while responding to the need for private medical services in the area by developing the consultation and laboratory analysis segments,” says Răzvan Predica, Country Manager, Affidea Romania.

Almost 50% of the total investment from Affidea | Hiperdia Center is represented by the acquisition of state-of-the-art medical equipment (produced by General Electric or Siemens) so that it becomes the largest clinic specializing in medical imaging in Cluj-Napoca, covering services such as CT (computed tomography), MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), ultrasound – including cardiovascular ultrasound and X-Ray – conventional radiology. On the laboratory tests segment, investigations in the segments of biochemistry, hematology, immunology or microbiology will be possible at the new Center.

“Our patients` health is our priority. As such, we continue to constantly invest in technology and state-of-the-art medical equipment and create a proper environment for attracting the best specialists in the country to work in our clinics,” the Affidea | Hiperdia Romania official adds. At the new Center in Cluj 50 specialist doctors work, representing the medical elite of Cluj County.

In 2019, Affidea Group acquired all Hiperdia centers, including the one in Cluj. Also, the Affidea Group owns in Cluj the Affidea Clinic from 15C Cireselor St. which offers medical imaging services exclusively (CT, ultrasound, mammography, conventional radiology, MRI) and CT Clinic Cluj (65-67 Republicii St.) which offers niche medical imaging services, on the oncological segment (PET / CT – oncological diagnosis and monitoring of oncological patients under treatment).