Affidea Romania Acquires MedIF, Multimed, Kaliophion

Affidea Romania, a European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient care and cancer treatment, recently acquired the medical centers MedIF in Otopeni, Multimed in Miercurea Ciuc and Kaliophion Medical in Brăila, expanding the national network to 74 multidisciplinary clinics.

By acquiring the clinic in Miercurea Ciuc, it expands its presence in the region, where it was present with other medical units.

“We carefully analyze the demand for integrated medical services at a national level and acquire or develop clinics to facilitate access for as many categories of patients as possible, both through CAS settlement and in the private system, at advantageous prices. The Affidea Romania investment plan for 2025 will exceed 100 million euros, which will be allocated to the expansion of the national network, as well as to equip the clinics with the most modern investigation equipment”, says Răzvan Predica, Affidea Cluster CEO in Romania, Hungary and Greece.

The MedIF Clinic in Otopeni is an important multidisciplinary center in the Ilfov-Nord area, with over 15 medical specialties. The center provides ENT, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Urology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Diabetes, Dermatology, Psychiatry services, of which 13 can be accessed through CAS settlement. The clinic also has a Day Hospitalization section with a capacity of 6 beds for the specialties of Dermatovenerology, General Surgery and Urology.

Affidea Romania expands its portfolio of services in Miercurea Ciuc, until now operating only with imaging investigations. Through the acquisition of the Multimed clinic, it offers consultation services in over 20 medical specialties, Imaging (MRI, CT and other imaging equipment), as well as Day Hospitalization, with a capacity of 10 beds for the specialties of Neurology, Internal Medicine and Physiotherapy. Medical specialties in the Multimed clinic: Neurology, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Urology, Pediatrics, Occupational Medicine, Orthopedics, Pneumology, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Surgery.

“Until the completion of these acquisitions, Affidea Romania was present in 30 cities with 71 clinics, but today we have increased the number of medical units to 74 and added 2 new cities, Otopeni and Brăila,” states Răzvan Predica.

The Kaliophion Medical Clinic in Brăila County provides advanced imaging medical services: MRI, CT, Ultrasound for over 10,000 patients per year.

The Affidea Romania Clinics Network consists of 74 centers in 32 cities and provides medical services, such as consultations for all medical specialties, imaging (CT, MRI, PET-CT, Scintigraphy, Mammography, Radiography, Ultrasound, DEXA), laboratory tests, oncological treatments (chemotherapy, radiotherapy), medical recovery and telemedicine. Affidea Romania was founded in 1991, the company operates approximately 410 centers in 15 countries.

Last year, the Affidea group acquired the Medeuropa network, which offers radiotherapy and chemotherapy services, as well as oncology consultations. The transaction was signed in February 2024 and was finalized in June 2024, following approvals from regulatory and competition authorities. With this acquisition, Affidea enters the radiotherapy services niche in Romania, a segment it already covers in other European countries, Economedia wrote in the summer of 2024.