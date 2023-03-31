Affidea Romania opens new clinic in Sema Parc

River Development announces the lease of a space of over 1,000 square meters to the Affidea medical clinic, on the ground floor of the Berlin office building in Sema Parc. The transaction was brokered by Knight Frank Romania.

Affidea Romania, the local subsidiary of the Affidea Group, a European leader in high-performance diagnostic imaging, outpatient and treatment services, inaugurated the Affidea Sema Clinic, within Sema Parc, on the ground floor of the Berlin Building.

Berlin is one of the new class A office buildings in Sema Parc certified Breeam Excellent “in use” and allows the accommodation of a specialized medical clinic. The building is located in the western area of the Sema Parc urban conversion project, easily accessible from any part of the city, with direct connection to the city’s infrastructure and all means of public transport, including the subway, the “Petrache Poenaru” station being in vicinity. The availability of parking spaces and accessibility by personal car in the immediate vicinity of the building are two other important elements for which the patients and visitors of the clinic will have all the necessary comfort.

“We are delighted to conclude this transaction with a medical clinic, a leader in high-performance diagnostic imaging services. To our business community in Sema Parc is added the specialized, high-class medical services provided by a valuable clinic.” – said Tina Virlan, Lease Manager River Development.

“Affidea Sema is the newest clinic out of the 46 that Affidea Romania owns at the national level, being equipped with high-performance medical equipment in which the artificial intelligence (AI) component positions imaging investigations at a level never seen before. As we have accustomed our patients, and in this location, we offer medical services at international standards, accessible to any category of the public – both settled through CAS and privately. Patients benefit from a wide range of specialized consultations, high-performance diagnostic imaging services, laboratory analyses, as well as a modern physiotherapy and physiotherapy center,” added Razvan Predica, Country CEO Romania and Hungary.

“I am glad that I was able to contribute to the strategy of the tenant mix in Sema Parc and that the ground floor of the Berlin building in the project ticked all the necessary requirements from the initial brief for the space that Affidea was looking for“, said Oliver Derksen, Associate Director | Office Division Knight Frank Romania.