AFI Europe opens mixed-use project in Brasov

AFI Brasov brings together a perfect mix between a modern shopping center developed on 3 floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA and A Class modern offices with total 15,000 sqm GLA rising above the mall.

With an excellent location, close to the historical city centre, AFI Brasov offers its visitors over 150 fashion and beauty international brands, as well as local famous brands, playgrounds, fitness centre, entertainment, banks, pharmacies and hypermarket on a gross area of 6,500 sqm. The hypermarket anchor- Carrefour will open their modern, high-end concept that will properly integrate with the mall’s general design.

The visitors can enjoy a 3,500 sqm green terrace, with a unique view overlooking Mount Tâmpa, one of the tourist emblems of Brașov, having a delicious coffee, lunch or dinner at one of the many restaurants there.

“Opening a mall is always a challenge and during this period the challenge was even bigger. I am glad that with the support of our tenants we managed to complete AFI Brașov and to open the mall with almost all tenants ready for business. AFI Brasov is our largest development completed this year, with a total investment of EURO 148 Million. We are happy to welcome the people of Brasov and other visitors to a modern, state-of-the-art shopping center, built to the highest quality standards. Due to its great location and top fashion, beauty and entertainment brands, we are convinced that AFI Brașov will be a great addition to our existing retail portfolio including AFI Cotroceni and AFI Ploiesti “, said Doron Klein, CEO AFI Europe Romania & Czech Republic.

“We offer the people of Brasov and its visitors a modern shopping center, built in a unique architectural style, which combines the urban landscape with the natural one. We wanted to bring the visitors both internationally well-known brands but also local brands, known to Brasov residents, creating together the favorite place for shopping and leisure. As we announced from the beginning, we want to be actively involved in the community, through this project we created many jobs, we want to be close to people here and to be involved in projects with real impact in the society in which we all work, in order to grow harmoniously together.”, declared Costin Blideanu, AFI Brașov Mall Manager.