AFI Lakeview office building refurbished following a 2 million euro investment

Following a year’s worth of upgrading the office projects within the portfolio of approximately 300,000 sqm GLA in Romania, AFI Europe Romania is now announcing the completion of the refurbishment of all public areas within its AFI Lakeview office building, as an investment of approximately 2 million euro.

The introduction of the newly updated facilities to the tenants and real estate market was celebrated during an exclusive event which took place on Thursday, May 19th, in the redesigned building. AFI Lakeview, which is conveniently located in the Center-North area of the Bucharest, easily reached from the city center, as well as from the Otopeni airport, was opened to a select audience during an exciting cocktail. AFI Lakeview offers modern A Class office spaces of 25,500 sqm GLA, with a complex architecture and 2 levels of the building: Gf + 14 and GF + 7, having approximately 1,500-2,400 sqm GLA per floor, 4 levels of underground parking and storage spaces that meet all the needs of tenants.

Similarly, to other office buildings from AFI Europe Romania’s portfolio, AFI Lakeview holds the BREEAM “Excellent” green certificate, a clear recognition that attests the fact that it is a sustainable project, and also WELL Health & Safety certification for being a sanitary safe working environment.

AFI Europe Romania, in partnership with BUCHAREST REAL ESTATE CLUB (BREC), presented the updated office building in the context of a major new shift on the work market. Thus, following companies readjusting to a post-COVID-19 context, more and more organizations are returning to the office and the demand for safety, modern and green facilities of the building are now more important than ever.

According to a recent BestJobs survey and in the context of the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, 62% of Romanian workers polled would choose to work from the office or at least in hybrid format.

“AFI Europe aims to uphold the highest standards when it comes to the office buildings in its portfolio, thus offering its tenants, visitors, customers and partners the safest and healthiest spaces within all its projects, including AFI Lakeview. As the trends on the market seem to indicate, more and more employees are returning to the office. Not only that we installed in 2021 a professional air purification system through bipolar ionization against viruses, we also decided to further enhance the environment in the building, by modernizing the lobby design, as well as fully refurbishment the corridors, elevators and bathrooms. Our tenants are the most important for us and by performing this refurbishment, we are striving to welcome all those who step over the threshold of AFI Lakeview in a safe, clean, and modern space that fosters, creativity, collaboration, and productivity”, said Emma Toma, Head of Office Division AFI Europe Romania.

“In the context of shifts on the Romanian real estate market and especially regarding office buildings, we are happy to see that AFI Europe Romania – one of our strategic partners – is quickly adapting to the new, higher standards that people are now setting for their work environments. The newly refurbished AFI Lakeview building is the perfect space for companies that prioritize the safety of their employees and an all-around excellent choice for a wellbeing-centric office space”, according to Despina Ponomarenco, President of Bucharest Real Estate Club (BREC).