AgriTech startups in CEE can sign up for the Nextcelerator accelerator till February 28th

AgriTech startups in Central and Eastern Europe can sign up for Nextcelerator until February 28. Nextcelerator is a digital accelerator created by Agricover, SeedBlink, and Microsoft to support startups in CEE which bring up the technologicalization of agriculture. Twenty AgriTech startups from Romania, Greece, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Kosovo have already signed up for Nextcelerator.

The registration period was extended until February 28th for the eligible businesses – the startups with a tested MVP.

Startups that have already signed up include marketplace projects, agrifood projects and farm process optimization projects.

“The figures* show that in 2021 agriculture occupied the first place among the industries with the highest percentage increase in the number of newly established companies – 262%! Thus, startups in the field of agriculture need a lot of support, and we want to offer that through Nextcelerator. We believe that our partnership with Microsoft and Agricover will provide entrepreneurs with a great mix of technology, finance and access to mentors with great experience in agriculture”, said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink.

Selected businesses will benefit from mentoring, training sessions, courses, business planning and connections with potential partners and investors.

Agricover, the Agribusiness market leader in Romania, will support startups in terms of business strategy. The partner validates the businesses’ MVP and facilitates the testing of ideas with important players, such as professional farmers and mentors. Moreover, Agricover offers training programs on finance management in Agritech business, refining a revenue model, scaling up strategy, writing a successful business plan, go-to-market strategy and leadership.

The European investment platform SeedBlink offers its experience in the field of financing, supporting startups with information about financing options, crowd investing campaigns and important lessons learned from over 50 such campaigns.

Experts from Microsoft for Startups provide technology mentoring, covering topics such as intellectual property, technology and product development, and building successful partnerships with technology vendors.