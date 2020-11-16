Agroland opens the largest network store within the Penny Center Fundeni project

Agroland, the network stores specialized in selling agricultural products, established in 1997 in Timișoara, inaugurated the first Agroland MEGA unit in Bucharest and the largest store in the network within the Penny Center project in the Fundeni district of Bucharest, a transaction intermediated by the real estate company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Agroland MEGA Fundeni is the sixth network store of this type, located in an area of ​​550 square meters. Agroland joins the Penny Center Fundeni project, whose retail mix also includes a Penny supermarket, Pepco and JYSK stores, as well as a car wash. Agroland MEGA is a concept of specialized stores, with products dedicated to gardening, pet care and hobby farming, with an area 3-4 times larger than the traditional Agroland stores.

Bogdan Marcu, Partner Retail Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “With the consumers’ growing interest to improve their home and garden space, this type of store, highly developed in Western Europe, will be increasingly searched for on the local market. We are happy to contribute to the opening of a new concept in Bucharest, and, together with REWE Group, to be able to develop strong partnerships and support Romanian brands. Although the retail segment was severely affected due to the health crisis, the retail parks or the easily accessible commecial galleries were preferred by consumers in the detriment of malls, a trend that we believe will continue in the future.”

Penny Center Fundeni is a project of the German group REWE, part of a network of retail parks present in Bucharest, Buzău, Brăila, Târgovişte and Ploieşti. The occupancy rate of this portfolio managed by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox is 100%.

Horia Cardoş, General Manager, Agroland: “The opening of the first Agroland MEGA store in Bucharest was a challenge for us, involving the entire management team. It is our intention and we are convinced that this store will be a success and we will be able, together with the other retailers, to serve the needs of the tens of thousands of families living near Penny Center Fundeni.”

Agroland is a network of stores with products for gardening, pet care and hobby farming in Romania, with a 100% Romanian capital, founded in 1997 in Timisoara, by entrepreneur Horia Cardoș. The Agroland network has 250 units in 29 counties and sells producst, feeding and equipment for small and medium farms and gardening, food and accessories for pets. The company’s representatives will continue to expand both in Bucharest and in the rest of the country until the end of 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021, with four more Agroland MEGA, two located near the Capital.