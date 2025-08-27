Agroland Secures €15M EIB Funding to Expand Mihăilești Hub

The entrepreneurial Agroland Group, active in retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition, plans to contract through Raiffeisen Bank a term loan facility of €15 million under the EIB Recovery and Resilience Plan for Romania. The loan will be backed by a portfolio guarantee issued by the European Investment Bank in favor of Raiffeisen Bank, covering 80% of the granted credit.

The loan is intended for a strategic investment in the Group’s Food division and will be directed toward the construction and equipping of 12 poultry halls with a total capacity of 600,000 laying hens, on a platform adjacent to the existing poultry facilities in Mihăilești. The total investment in this project will amount to €20 million, with the difference covered from the company’s own funds.

In this context, the Board of Directors of Agroland Business System SA is convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for September 29, 2025, with the agenda including the approval of contracting the loan facility and the establishment of related guarantees.

“This strategic investment will mark a key milestone in executing our long-term growth plan and consolidating Agroland Group’s leadership in Romania’s agri-food market. Our strategy focuses on building a sustainable food ecosystem through targeted investments that stimulate local production, including by expanding our own organic egg production capacity. Securing this financing through the EIB Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the European Investment Bank’s guarantee, is a strong vote of confidence—this time from European financial institutions—for the direction we have chosen. For us, it means we are on the right track and that our long-term development plans are realistic and well-founded,” said Horia Cardoș, founder and CEO of Agroland Group.

The project aims for ambitious medium-term results by tripling production capacity compared to the current level and reaching 1 million laying hens by the end of 2027, as well as strengthening Agroland’s position as the largest producer of cage-free, free-range, and organic eggs in southern Romania.

The General Meeting will also address the establishment of a comprehensive package of guarantees, including a mortgage on 211,600 sqm of intravilan arable land (cadastral no. 32455) and future constructions, a movable mortgage on equipment and machinery purchased with the facility, as well as a movable mortgage on current accounts opened with Raiffeisen Bank SA and on receivables collected through these accounts.

At the beginning of August, the company also announced the acquisition of a plot of land worth €785,000 located next to the Mihăilești poultry platform, designated for the construction of these halls.

About Agroland Group

Agroland is a Romanian entrepreneurial group active in retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition. Founded by Horia Cardoș, the company began operations in 1997 as a small network of stores for farmers. Today, through its Agroland Retail division, the group operates the largest network of over 250 stores specialized in products for gardens, farms, and pets.