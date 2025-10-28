Agroserv Măriuța S.A., a Romanian agricultural company and owner of the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand, announces the launch of a private placement for a new corporate bond issue with a value of up to EUR 3 million. The proceeds will be primarily used to refinance the company’s existing EUR 3 million MILK25E bonds issued in 2020, while also supporting the company’s financial flexibility and long-term growth strategy. Denominated in euros, the bonds will have a nominal value of EUR 100 each, a fixed annual coupon of 9.5%, and a maturity of three years, until 2028. Interest will be payable on a quarterly basis. The new issue is a guaranteed bond, a rarity on the local capital market, backed by a mix of real estate and receivable pledges.

“We are entering this new financing round with the clear objective of offering investors a secure and reliable instrument. By launching a guaranteed bond issuance, we want to provide additional safety and confidence to those who choose to invest in our business. Over the past years, Agroserv Măriuța has proven its resilience and capacity to grow in a competitive market. In the first half of 2025, we recorded sales of 50.6 million lei, up 20% year-on-year, and achieved a net profit of 3.4 million lei, reversing the loss from the same period in 2024. The dairy factory remains the main growth driver, and the trust of consumers in the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand confirms our integrated business model – from crops to livestock and dairy processing. The refinancing of the MILK25E bonds continues the use of capital markets financing that we first accessed in 2020, when investor support allowed us to expand the processing facility with a hall dedicated to cheese maturation and butter production,” stated Cornel Dănilă, CEO of Agroserv Măriuța.

The bond issue was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 27, 2025. The offer will open on October 28, 2025 and run until October 30, 2025, and will be carried out as a private placement addressed to a maximum of 149 retail investors and to qualified investors, in line with applicable EU regulations. The transaction will be intermediated by BT Capital Partners.

The new issue, traded under the symbol MILK28E, will be guaranteed through a mortgage over 53 plots of agricultural land and 2 plots of land with a total area of over 70 hectares, with an estimated market value of EUR 733,200 according to an independent valuation conducted in October 2025, as well as a movable mortgage over receivables arising from a supply contract with a major retail chain in Romania. In addition, Agroserv Mariuta commits that by the end of 2026, when the distribution contract with the retail chain expires, it will bring additional collateral up to at least 100% of the value of the issue. Should this condition not be met, bondholders will have the right to request early redemption starting from January 1, 2027.

Agroserv Măriuța was founded in 1994 and is today one of the few fully integrated agribusiness companies in Romania, combining crop farming, livestock, and milk processing. The company operates approximately 2,800 hectares of farmland and manages a herd of over 3,000 Holstein Friesian cattle, producing around 40 tons of raw milk per day. Since 2018, the company has processed its own milk under the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand, which distributes premium dairy products in more than 2,500 sales points nationwide, including all major modern retail chains.

In 2024, Agroserv Măriuța generated revenues of 89.2 million lei, up 12% compared to 2023, supported mainly by the dairy division. In the first half of 2025, the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability, with an operating profit of 7 million lei, up 303% compared to the previous year, and a net profit of 3.4 million lei, compared to a net loss of 0.6 million lei in H1 2024. Revenues from dairy product sales reached 38.5 million lei, up 26% year-on-year, while livestock sales amounted to 9.9 million lei, a 9% increase compared to the first half of 2024.

Following the successful completion of the private placement, Agroserv Măriuța will apply for the admission of the bonds to trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its shares are already traded under the ticker MILK.