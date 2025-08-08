AI Divides Romania: Hopes for Equity, Fears of Elitism

Artificial Intelligence (AI) reignites the issue of social inequality in a Romania already marked by economic polarisation. Over one third of Romanians (36%) believe that the impact of AI will depend on government policies. Meanwhile, 24.7% think these technologies could help reduce social and economic disparities, whereas 23.4% fear they will deepen the divide and benefit only a small circle of people who either control or deeply understand the technology, according to the latest study conducted by RoCoach and Novel Research. In a country already among those with the largest inequality gaps in the European Union, these views highlight not only the lack of consensus, but also the growing risk of deeper fragmentation within a society undergoing rapid digital transformation.

Romanians’ perceptions of AI’s impact vary significantly depending on education, age, and place of residence. Among those with higher education, 33% believe that AI can help reduce inequality – provided it is supported by effective public policies in areas such as education, taxation, and social inclusion. By contrast, in rural areas, 30.4% of respondents see AI as a potential driver of exclusion and marginalisation, compared to just 18% in urban settings. The generational divide is even more pronounced: younger people under the age of 35 tend to be more optimistic about AI, while those over 50 are more sceptical.

”These differences are more than just statistics – AI risks becoming a new dividing line between those with access to education, resources and opportunities, and those who are left behind. The conversation about AI is, in fact, a conversation about the future of our society and about how prepared we are to manage the transformations it brings. It is not the technology itself that increases or reduces inequality, but the way we choose to integrate it into our economic and social life. In a Romania already marked by disparities, we need public leadership that considers not only technological progress but also its human impact”, explains Mihai Stănescu, founder of RoCoach and developer of the Organisational Transition Quotient (ORQ) indicator.

In this context, public policy can tip the balance either towards inclusion or further polarisation. More than half of Romanians (56.4%) believe that the authorities should establish clear mechanisms for regulating and monitoring the use of AI, while nearly 48% say the government should ensure equal access to technology and digital training. Furthermore, 41% believe there is an urgent need for a national digital education strategy. The dominant perception is that, without systemic intervention, the benefits of AI risk becoming privileges reserved for a minority – not a form of support for the majority.

At the same time, the study reveals a tension between enthusiasm for innovation and uncertainty about its real-world consequences. Only 32% of respondents feel prepared to cope with the changes brought by AI, while more than 54% fear that certain jobs will disappear altogether.

“Even though AI is viewed with interest, there is a clear difference between being open to innovation and truly being prepared for it. Many Romanians still lack the necessary support infrastructure – whether it’s digital education, career counselling, or reskilling opportunities. Without these elements, we risk turning an opportunity into yet another source of exclusion. It is essential that technological transformation goes hand in hand with investment in people, especially in lifelong learning”, emphasises Marian Marcu, Managing Partner at Novel Research.

Fears surrounding AI are felt more acutely by younger generations, who expect to bear the brunt of the impact of automation. Over 62% of respondents believe that young people will be the most affected, and one in three say they do not feel professionally prepared for the upcoming changes. At the same time, only 29% report that their organisation is investing in training programmes to support adaptation to new technologies.

Through this initiative, RoCoach and Novel Research aim to open a space for dialogue between decision-makers, businesses, and society on a topic that may soon generate an unprecedented social impact.

The study was conducted on a sample of 800 urban residents aged between 18 and 64, all professionally active and internet users. Data collection took place between May and June 2025, using the Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing (CAWI) method.