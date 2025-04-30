AI Replaces Entry Roles as Firms Cite Lack of Hire Experience

Two-thirds (66%) of company representatives say that recently hired employees were not fully prepared for the roles they fill, and lack of experience was the main cause of failure, while employees (nearly 60%) consider their organization values job experience and degrees over skills and potential, according to the Deloitte 2025 Global Human Capital Trends report. The experience gap highlighted in the study is also deepened by the artificial intelligence (AI) technologies which shrink entry-level roles and thus reduce the opportunities for those who are in early stages of their careers to develop practical skills. For these reasons, almost three-quarters of leaders (73%) and employees (72%) believe that organizations should provide more opportunities to gain experience.

Under these conditions, almost three-quarters of employees and company representatives consider it is important to prioritize human skills (curiosity, emotional intelligence, etc.). According to the study, organizations that successfully increase employees’ ability to grow professionally, use their imagination and think deeply are almost twice as likely (1.8 x) to report solid financial results, 1.4 times more likely to create broad value for customers and society, and 1.6 times more likely to provide meaningful work experiences.

Thus, human sustainability, which implies creating a favourable environment for everyone connected to the organization, becomes essential in achieving the balance between human and financial performance. On the other hand, only 6% of organizations are making real progress in establishing this concept as a guiding business strategy.

“By integrating human sustainability into their business strategy, organizations can drive long-term success, proving that investing in people and their performance is not just a moral imperative, but a business one. Employees who feel stable and connected at work are more likely to trust their organization and meaningfully contribute to financial results. On the other hand, the technology developments are undeniable, and the benefits generated in various activities cannot be ignored. But the two components of the workforce – IT solutions and human resources – are complementary and employers just need to find the optimal combination to increase productivity, while stimulating creativity, innovation and employee engagement in daily activity,” said Raluca Bontaș, Partner, Deloitte Romania.

Moreover, the study reveals that artificial intelligence can enhance productivity but can also create uncertainty among employees about job security and learning opportunities. In addition, more than half (54%) of employees and leaders are concerned about the blurred distinction between the work done by humans and by technology.

According to the study, organizations are six times more likely to gain financial benefits from using AI when employees personally drive value from it. In addition, 56% of participants say it is very important for companies to share with employees the rewards that AI creates. Yet, most organizations (77%) are doing nothing meaningful about this.

Under these conditions, nearly 70% of the leaders participating in the study recognize the importance of refreshing their employee value proposition – the reasons people choose to work for and stay at a company – to reflect human-machine collaboration, but only 6% have made significant progress in this area.

At the same time, organizations (73%) acknowledge the importance of redefining the managers’ roles so that they focus on people, on redesigning work, and on strategic problem-solving. Currently, managers spend nearly 40% of their time on solving current issues and administrative tasks, and only 13% of their time on developing the team members. In fact, the study highlights that strong management correlates with up to 15% higher financial performance.

Finally, it is essential for employers to ensure the balance between their need for agility, in order to perform in a volatile business environment, and the stability expected by employees – 85% of the leaders consider organizations need to become more agile to cope with frequent changes, while 75% of employees expect more stability in their professional activity. But while 72% of organizations recognize the importance of balancing agility and stability, only 39% are doing something relevant about it.

“Overall, the research highlights new paradigms of the employers-employees relationship. In an era of permanent uncertainty and change, companies that strategically invest in real human performance will become the leaders of tomorrow. I believe the balance between business and human outcomes can no longer be treated superficially or as optional, but as a key priority for the long-term survival and success of organizations. The real challenge is to have the courage to let go of traditional approaches and adopt creative and sustainable solutions for the future of work,” said Doina Patrubani, Senior Advisor, Human Capital, Deloitte Romania.

Regarding the factors that motivate them to perform at the highest level in their current roles, employees rank financial rewards first (32%), followed by job security (21%) and teamwork (18%), on a par with the flexibility of the relationship with their employer.

The study was conducted among 10,000 business and human resources leaders across many industries and sectors in 93 countries, including Romania.