AIR FRANCE KLM launches a campaign with up to 40% discounts on plane tickets

AIR FRANCE KLM announces the promotional campaign, reducing the price of plane tickets by up to 40% on average. They will benefit from special prices over 52 destinations in the US, Canada, Asia and the Caribbean, the campaign being valid for tickets purchased until January 25, 2023 and the travel period being until the end of June 2023.

“Rendez-Vous” promotion with Air France

Until January 25, Romanians can opt for plane tickets to the USA and Canada – New York from 499 EUR, Miami from 554 EUR, San Francisco and Los Angeles from 669 EUR, Montreal – from 508 EUR, ASIA – Hong Kong EUR 637, Singapore – EUR 667, Mexico – Cancun from EUR 632. The promotion also includes exotic destinations in the Caribbean – Punta Cana from EUR 683 and Saint Martin from EUR 752.

KLM “Real Deal Days” promotion

The stars of this promotion are the US destinations – New York from €465, Miami and Orlando from €550, San Francisco and Los Angeles from €636, Las Vegas from €639, Canada – Toronto and Montreal from €505, Caribbean – St Martin from €752, Aruba from €793 and Bonaire from €784.

The above fares include all taxes and apply to round-trip flights departing from Bucharest to the intended destinations. Promotional prices are available for tickets purchased online on the airline’s websites or at travel agencies and authorized tour operators.