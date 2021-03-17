Airbus Helicopters, IAR extend their strategic partnership to the H145M helicopter

Airbus Helicopters and IAR have signed an Industrial Cooperation agreement for the customization of the H145M helicopter for attack missions for the Romanian armed forces, in the presence of Claudiu Năsui, the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism and Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

The proposed cooperation programme encompasses high level capability transfer of technology and know-how from Airbus Helicopters to the Romanian Defence Industry, with the objective to secure continuing technical readiness of the H145M helicopter fleet to be operated by the Romanian Ministry of Defence. This new agreement is complementing the already existing exclusive Industrial Cooperation agreement, under which IAR became the prime contractor for the H215M for any future order by the Romanian Ministry of Defense to replace their ageing fleet.

”We are ready to establish defence industrial capabilities in Romania in order to ensure the complete autonomy of the country in production, operations, services, maintenance and repair of the multi-role H215M and the light multi-role H145M helicopters,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “The signature of this Industrial Cooperation agreement is the next step in our collaboration with IAR and it builds on 50 years of active contribution to the aeronautical industry in Romania. We have a strong collaboration with our partner IAR and other important stakeholders in the aeronautical industry, and, over the years, we have made significant investments in our facilities, in specializing our employees, and also in education,” he added.

“We have a proven track record of delivering quality and reliability and we are now ready for development through innovation. We can do that only through a very strong and consistent partnership. IAR Brașov and Airbus have a long history together and we have the opportunity to increase our commitment to provide in the near future the best products for our customers,” said Laurian Anastasof, General Manager of IAR.

In order to expand its presence on the Romanian market, IAR would be responsible for producing and customizing the H215M and H145M helicopters, respectively, in Brasov. These two projects would bring substantial benefits to Romania such as employment, high level professional skills, greater contributions to the local budget, investment in education, and would allow Romania to join the exclusive club of countries capable of manufacturing H215/H215M helicopters.

The H215M is a combat-proven multi-role medium-heavy helicopter, combining the Cougar and Super Puma family’s recognized ruggedness with the H225M’s full glass cockpit, autopilot, and avionics. With competitive operating and maintenance costs, and the ability to be deployed easily, the H215M is an affordable and efficient utility rotorcraft solution.

The H145M, with the unrivalled 4 axis autopilot and Helionix® avionics system, is designed for a wide range of demanding missions (from light attack to troop transport, cargo transport or aeromedical evacuation). It is optimized to conduct intelligence, transport or fire missions at survivable stand-off range, by day or by night, in adverse weather or obscured visibility.