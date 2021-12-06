Airbus Helicopters Romania delivers two H215 to its Finnish client

Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of the second retrofitted H215 helicopter to the Finnish Border Guard (FBG), in an acceptance ceremony taking place at its headquarters in Ghimbav.

Within an agreement concluded by Airbus Helicopters and FBG for the upgrade of three Super Puma helicopters, Airbus Helicopters Romania performed the G-Check and retrofit to AS332L1e (H215) of two AS332L1 Super Puma helicopters, while the works on the first helicopter have been performed by Airbus Helicopters in its facilities in Marignane.

The newly upgraded helicopters will be dedicated for multi-purpose missions, including border surveillance and search & rescue.

“I am very content that Airbus Helicopters Romania had the opportunity to render its services and competencies for this program and I commend the good collaboration we had with our customer. The FBG project is a complex retrofit, which involves the change from the 332L1 standard to the H215 L1e (AHCAS) standard, a project which includes the integral transformation of the helicopter, on all aspects, and thanks to our team’s technical skill and expertise, it was a success,” said Georges Durdilly, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Romania.

A member of the proven Super Puma/Cougar family, the H215 is a heavy-weight, twin-engine CAT A helicopter with outstanding performance, known for its dependable availability rate and competitive operating costs. This aircraft is reliable, fast and has outstanding all weather capabilities: a great power reserve and high maneuverability. The powerful MAKILA 1A1 engines gives it the ability to fly almost any mission, ensuring maximum operational safety, even in the most difficult situations (discretion, low vulnerability, crash survivability and icing conditions). The H215 is a great fit for public services missions such as law enforcement and firefighting duties, as well as aerial work and utility missions, but also passenger transportation. Since its introduction in 2014, 108 operators have been flying the H215 for their missions.

Airbus is present in Romania with all three divisions: Airbus Helicopters Romania (2002) and Premium Aerotec (2009) in Brasov and Airbus Defence and Space (2005) in Bucharest.