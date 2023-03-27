AirConnect, the newest Romanian airline, starts its regular flights as of today

The newest Romanian airline, AirConnect, starts operating regular flights from March 27. These will be both internal, from Bucharest, to Baia Mare, Sibiu, Suceava and Târgu Mureș, but also external, from Bucharest and Cluj, to Budapest.

From June, new summer routes will be operated in the country and abroad.

“We set out to become the first flight option for passengers from Southeast Europe, and today we took a first step in this direction. We are happy to be able to offer Romanians a connection at favorable prices, safe, fast and comfortable between the Capital and some of the largest cities of the country. We are actively working on the diversification of routes. In three months we will operate new flights, especially for the summer season. Most likely, from autumn, we will expand both the list of internal and external destinations”, said Tudor Constantinescu, General Director of AirConnect.

Tudor Constantinescu was one of those who founded the company Blue Air – Airline Management Solutions, which took over, in exchange for 6 million lei, the Blue Air brand and activity, also receiving the license for air transport. In 2019, he and Luciana Păunescu sold their shares, and in May 2021, together with four other private investors, Tudor Constantinescu founded AirConnect, a company that operates domestic flights to unserved cities in Romania, as well as charters to destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria and Montenegro.

The summer flights, operated from June, will be between Bucharest and Dubrovnik and between Constanta and Cluj, Oradea, Suceava, Timișoara.

The AirConnect fleet includes two ATR 72-600 aircraft, with a configuration of 68 seats.