AkzoNobel sold its insulation materials production in Romania to HIRSCH Porozell

AkzoNobel has signed an agreement to sell its XPS (Extruted Polystirene) insulation material production activities in Romania, to HIRSCH Porozell S.r.l. The XPS production facility became part of AkzoNobel following the acquisition of Fabryo in October 2018. The transaction, which includes the XPS production facility in Tunari along with 22 manufacturing and technical professionals, is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial details are not available.

HIRSCH is one of the leaders in the field of high-quality EPS (expanded polystyrene) insulation materials, with more than 30 production sites, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe. With this acquisition, HIRSCH acquires the complementary technology in XPS.

Currently, the XPS products are sold under AkzoNobel’s APLA brand. Through this intended divestiture, AkzoNobel will be able to streamline its footprint to a single production site in Romania and continue to offer XPS products under the APLA brand through collaboration with manufacturing specialists in this category,(including with the buying company).

Alexandra Chirica, Country Commercial Director of AkzoNobel Romania, says “AkzoNobel wants to focus on their key area of expertise. Except for Romania, AkzoNobel has no other XPS plants. So, for XPS, AkzoNobel’s strategy is to build toll manufacturing partnerships with strong players like HIRSCH Porozell and focus on branding and the commercialization part.”

“This acquisition in Romania is a unique opportunity for us to enter the XPS production and serves as start to grow the XPS business in our group of companies,” says HIRSCH Servo CEO Harald Kogler.

Marius Schweitzer, Managing Director of HIRSCH Porozell S.r.l., adds: “We are expanding our existing EPS insulation production to include XPS insulation boards, which are used particularly in areas with extreme pressure and moist, such as in basement wall insulation or flat roof insulation. With the acquisition of this production site near Bucharest, we now have five insulation production sites in Romania (Cluj, Timisoara, Sfantu Gheorghe, Bragadiru and Tunari in the Bucharest area) and are gaining highly qualified employees.”