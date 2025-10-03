Marking its 8th anniversary, Alchemy builds on the acquisition of Bucharest-based Bware Labs to scale engineering and strengthen its global Web3 infrastructure.

Alchemy, the world blockchain developer platform, today announced the official opening of its new office in Bucharest, Romania, deepening its engineering presence in Europe, and launching a major talent drive to scale its global Web3 infrastructure.

The move follows Alchemy’s acquisition of Bware Labs, a Bucharest-based infrastructure start-up, whose expertise has already enhanced the platform with faster multi-region APIs, bare-metal orchestration, and deep product and infrastructure engineering talent. These capabilities bolster Alchemy’s position as the backbone of Web3, powering over 70% of decentralized applications worldwide.

“Romania is the perfect strategic choice for Alchemy,” said Nikil Viswanathan, founder and CEO of Alchemy. “By partnering with Bware Labs, we are bringing onboard infrastructure experts, a great startup culture that matches our own, and rockstar engineering talent like we have in San Francisco and New York. Bucharest is now an important hub for our global innovation.”

Alchemy will expand its new Bucharest office, with plans to hire Site Reliability Engineers, DevOps specialists, backend engineers, and senior software leaders in the future. The company is also collaborating with Romanian universities to attract new talent, with several former interns having already joined the team full-time.

Romania is home to one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing technology talent pools, with over 200,000 IT specialists and approximately 10,000 new computer science and engineering graduates entering the workforce each year. As a result, Bucharest, in particular, has become a hub for technology and blockchain, hosting global giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, Adobe, Stripe, UiPath, and Google, alongside crypto-native innovators like MultiversX and ConsenSys. Alchemy’s arrival adds a leading Web3 start-up to Bucharest’s fast-growing ecosystem, creating new opportunities for Romanian engineers to build cutting-edge infrastructure.

“Bucharest is an important headquarter,” added Nikil. “Our teams here are working on mission-critical infrastructure and developer tooling that will power the next generation of Web3 applications.”

The office launch also coincides with Alchemy’s 8-year anniversary, a milestone that underscores long-lasting reliability and trust with both native web3 companies and web2 enterprises alike.