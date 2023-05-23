ALD Automotive concludes the acquisition of LeasePlan, announces local management changes

ALD Automotive has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan, a global fleet management and mobility company, from a consortium led by TDR Capital.

This transformative acquisition represents a step-change which positions the combined group as the leading global sustainable mobility player with total fleet of 3.3[1] million vehicles managed worldwide. By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way to net zero and further shape the digital transformation of the industry. The combined entity will leverage on scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and deliver sustained growth.

Following the completion of this acquisition, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan in Romania will begin the process of integrating into one company, subject to regulatory approval.

To lead strategic development of the combined entity in Romania, Tim Albertsen, Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive | LeasePlan, has appointed Shane Dowling, previously General Manager of ALD Automotive in Romania, as Country Managing Director. Bogdan Apahidean, Managing Director of LeasePlan in Romania, has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the company. This conditional appointment is effective immediately.

Shane is one of the key talents selected from both ALD Automotive and LeasePlan who is well positioned to implement the combined entity’s challenging integration plan moving forward and successfully deliver the strategic development growth targeted in the coming months and years.

Shane Dowling, Country Managing Director (1970, Irish national) was appointed General Manager of ALD Romania in 2019, being at his 2nd mandate here. He also serves since 2016 as Regional Director South-East Europe covering Romania, Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria. Shane joined the ALD Automotive Group in September 2006 as International Sales Manager and was promoted to Head of International Sales in 2010. In early 2011 he moved to Romania and assumed the position of General Manager of the local ALD Automotive entity. In 2016, in addition to his position as Regional Director, he became CEO of ALD Automotive Turkey.

He has been working in the automotive industry for over 25 years and previous to joining the ALD Automotive Group he held senior positions in Ireland as General Manager of Johnson and Perrott Fleet Services and Sales and Marketing Executive of Mitsubishi Motors Ireland.

[1] Excluding entities held for sale