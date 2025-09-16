Allview Launches AI-Powered Washing Machines
The Brașov-based company Visual Fan, which owns the Allview brand, is expanding its portfolio of home appliances with the launch of the Allview Sensy washing machine range, featuring integrated artificial intelligence.
“Expanding the home appliance range is part of a long-term strategy through which we are building a diversified portfolio based on innovation, artificial intelligence, and functional design,” said Lucian Peticilă, CEO of Visual Fan.
In the spring, Visual Fan also launched a range of electric commercial vehicles.
“With the launch of these new electric vehicle models, we aim to contribute to transforming commercial mobility into an accessible and environmentally friendly solution, which adds efficiency and operational flexibility for businesses in sectors such as delivery, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and agriculture,” said Adrian Vișan, Deputy General Manager of Visual EV Distribution S.R.L. at the time.
