Almost 1 million sq.m traded and 650,000 sq.m of new spaces in 2020

The local logistics and industrial market has accelerated its expansion in 2020 both in terms of demand, which approached the 1 million square meters threshold, and in terms of deliveries of new spaces, which reached a surface of 649,000 square meters, both indicators reaching new records, according to the the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Unlike other segments of the real estate market, the logistics sector has benefited from the global context through a significant increase in the need for storage warehouses. This demand was mainly generated by the retail, e-commerce and FMCG sectors, with companies looking to maximize the operational efficiency and sales volume by shortening supply chains and delivery time to final consumers.

Moreover, the retail and e-commerce companies rented spaces with a total area of ​​454,000 square meters, with a market share of 46% in the traded volume. Other active sectors were logistics operators (14%), automotive (11%) and the pharmaceutical industry (8%).

Bucharest attracted 65% of the transactional volume last year, while Timișoara reconfirmed its position as the most active regional market, with almost 100,000 square meters transacted.

Rodica Târcavu, Partner, Industrial Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “In this dynamic, constantly changing and challenging situation, we managed to build an important portfolio of tenants (…) From the developers’ perspective, we have strengthened our relationships with our partners, who have supported us in the trading process.”

Andrei Brinzea, Partner, Land & Industrial Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “2021 promises to be an equally dynamic and consistent year in terms of demand and new logistics projects, given that developers are already building spaces with a total area of ​​approximately 450,000 square meters. Bucharest remains the most active market, around 60% of the new deliveries being concentrated around the Capital. Developments continue in key cities, with established economic and logistical potential, such as Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov, Ploiesti, Craiova or Sibiu.”