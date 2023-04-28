Almost 10,000 Russian tourists visited Romania last year, spent over EUR 5 M

Last year, 9,670 tourists from Russia visited our country, and spent over 5 million euros, or 500 euros/person in Romania, according to National Institute Statistics, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The most “spending” tourists were those arriving from South Africa, each leaving over 5400 lei in the economy, and the Hungarians, Ukrainians and Filipinos who visited us were the most frugal. South Koreans, Brazilians and Indians are in second place among tourists who spent more in Romania, followed by Norwegians, Cypriots and Japanese, INS data also show.

Overall in 2022, 1.6 million foreign tourists spent over RON 4.28 bln in Romania

Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania for business purposes spent 2.36 billion lei. The total number of non-residents was 1579.7 thousand, and their expenses mounted to 4.28 billion lei.

Business (including participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions) represented the main reason for the stay spent by 51.8% of the non-resident tourists arriving in Romania in 2022, their expenses representing 55.3% of the total expenses, respectively 2.3 billion lei. From the total expenses for business in 2022, the main weight is represented by the expenses for accommodation (49.5%), within this type of expenses, accommodation with breakfast included is especially preferred (87.5% of the total expenses for accommodation).

The expenses of non-resident tourists in restaurants and bars were 18.5%, and those for shopping represented 14.7% of the total business expenses. Of the total expenses for shopping, 50.0% were intended for the purchase of food and beverages, and 27.3% for gifts and souvenirs, according to INS.

The largest share in the total expenses incurred by non-resident tourists arriving in Romania for a private purpose is for accommodation (45.5%), within this type of expenses, accommodation with breakfast included is especially preferred (79.2% from the total expenses for accommodation). The expenses of non-resident tourists for shopping were 16.6%, and those in restaurants and bars represented 15.4% of the total expenses for private purposes.

Of the total shopping expenses, 38.3% were intended for the purchase of food and beverages, and 30.9% for clothing and footwear. Expenditures for access to amusement parks, fairs, casinos, arcades represented 53.8% of total recreation expenditures, and car rental expenditures accounted for 56.6% of total transportation expenditures.