Almost 65pc of Romanian employees would like to continue working from home even after the pandemic

Over 64% of the employees surveyed by BestJobs say they would like to continue working from home also after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

If they were to choose their working programme, 23% of the respondents consider that teleworking would be useful at least 1-2 days a week, while almost 12% would like to go to the office only 4 days a month.

Before the pandemic had started, over 81% of the employees surveyed now were working from the office- only at the office (61%) or at the office most of the time (20%). However, once they experienced the remote work they found out they saved time with the daily transport to work (69%) and they also significantly reduced the daily expenses related to transportation, lunch or clothes (51%.

But, on top of all, the highest benefit felt by most of the respondents (56%) when working from home was that they could protected themselves better against Covid-19.

Besides, the flexible working hours and the comfort of their home office allowed most of the employees to spend more time with their family (45%), to manage their time better (36%), to be more productive (28%) and less stressed (19%).

On the other hand, more than half of the Romanian employees interviewedhere (56%) admit the fact they are lacking the daily interaction with their colleagues, while 52% of them say they work more than 8 hours a day even if they work from home and that they find hard to delimit their professional life from the personal one (43%), especially that they are seldom interrupted by children, pets or have problems with the Internet connection (39%).

As going back to the office will be gradual and voluntary, and there be mixed in some cases (with working from home in some days and coming to the office for meetings and other projects in some other days), 81% of the respondents consider that the employer should be the one to pay their utilities (Internet, electricity, water) and disposables (drinking water, coffee, stationary and office supplies), but also to give them an extra budget to cover the benefits from the office (49%) or to fund the purchase of proper office furniture and equipment (47%).

So far, the employees’ main benefits deriving from teleworking were the flexible working hours (63%), private health insurances (38%), training sessions, workshops, reconversion or development programmes (22%), but also financial bonuses (14%), extra days off (8%) or access to therapy counselling or mentorship sessions (8%).

The survey was conducted on 1,300 Internet users during January 15-31, 2021.