Almost a quarter of new Romanian vehicles will be electric by 2035, data reveals

Romania will have the 17th highest proportion of electric vehicle sales across Europe by 2035, with a total of 23.62% of newly registered cars predicted to be electric.

With the current fuel crisis leading to a 110% increase in searches for ‘electric vehicles’, the desirability of an electric car has never been higher. Interested, experts at Confused.com analysed historical electric vehicle trends and data from The European Environment Agency (EEA) and Eurostat. Their study ultimately predicted which European countries are likely to have the highest proportion of electric vehicle sales by 2035.

Country Proportion of EVs in new registered vehicles 2020 Predicted proportion of EVs in new registered vehicles 2035 Netherlands 22.91% 99.90% Norway 54.37% 99.90% Sweden 9.69% 80.35% Denmark 7.19% 54.51% Portugal 5.42% 51.86% Germany 6.86% 51.68% Luxembourg 5.61% 47.30% France 6.50% 43.43% Ireland 4.49% 41.44% Austria 5.47% 40.84% Finland 4.53% 38.18% Malta 3.13% 33.28% Slovenia 3.19% 29.93% Latvia 2.47% 28.90% Croatia 1.47% 28.25%

Romania places 17th

In Romania, 23.62% of new car sales are expected to be electric by 2035. With only 2.26% of the new cars registered being electric in 2020, the Romanian market is likely to see a significant jump in sales.

The European countries with the highest proportion of new electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035

With the highest percentage of new electric vehicle sales in 2020 (54.37%), Norway is also likely to have the highest proportion of newly registered EVs by 2035. It’s joined at the top by the Netherlands, which is also expected to have 99.9% of its newly registered vehicles as electric by 2035.

In Sweden, 80.35% of new car sales are expected to be electric by 2035, the second-highest proportion across Europe. With only 9.69% of the new cars registered being electric in 2020, the Swedish market is likely to see a significant jump in sales.

Denmark places third, with 54.51% of new vehicles estimated to be electric by 2035 – 658% increase to the proportion of EVs in 2020 (7.19%). Compared to its European neighbours, this is 5% more than Germany (51.68%), but 32% less than Sweden (80.35%) and 45% less than Norway (99.90%).

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, comments: “With electric vehicles becoming more popular across the world, understanding what type of insurance you need is important. You might be able to cover your electric car on a standard car insurance policy, but this isn’t always the best move. Dedicated electric car policies often come with a range of benefits, like cover for your charging cable, free recovery to the nearest charge point if you run out of battery power, and accidental damage, fire, and theft cover for your battery. These benefits could really make all the difference.

“As the battery is an expensive component of the car, some manufacturers have offered the chance to lease it instead of buying outright. This is not common for new cars today, but is something to be aware of, particularly if you are considering a used electric vehicle. Be sure to let your insurer know if it’s leased, so they can pay the right party for any damage to the battery if you do happen to make a claim.”