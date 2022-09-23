Almost half a million euros investment prize, business meetings, and innovation at How to Web 2022

For two days, the How to Web conference brought together the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation, at the 11th edition of the event. More than 70 global experts from companies such as UiPath, Google, Bitdefender, Product Culture, Pendo.io, and more took to three conference stages to reveal the practices that have brought maximum results within these companies.

The fourth stage of the event was dedicated to startups, which had the opportunity to present their innovative products and solutions through the Orange Fab Demo Day, Startup Wise Guys, or Spotlight programs.

The theme of the conference “It’s Time to Build” was integral to the entire event, with the aim of reminding the participants of the speed and efficiency with which we can build successful products, teams, or businesses if we use the right resources. How to Web aims to bring all these resources together with each edition: international quality content, experts, founders and investors from around the world, and a community of people willing to build the future.

The winner of the prize of almost half a million euros

Spotlight, the competition dedicated to early-stage startups, took place on the second day of the event, with 23 startups from Europe dueling for the investment prize of 465,000 euros: Eyelet, Hyperjob, Synaptiq, Fagura , Avo Cool, GuidefAI, Braight Technologies, Directimo, INKI.TECH, Licenseware, MediNav, Getpin, Bloomcoding, Beesers, SOLO Fintech, Adapta Robotics & Engineering, Proofminder, Avokaado, InRento, Holoma, Hyperhuman, INPUT SOFT, and Gorilla Link.

After intense pitching and judging sessions, the winner of the €465,000 prize was the Polish startup Braight Technologies, with an advanced technology solution that helps businesses better understand their customers.

After a successful edition, the organizers are already preparing for the 2023 edition of the event, launching a limited batch of community tickets: https://www.howtoweb.co/

The event is created in partnership with Google for Startups, Mastercard Romania, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Underline Ventures, and Orange Romania, and with the support of UiPath, Bitdefender, eMag Ventures, KPMG Romania, European Innovation Council, Tazz, Mobiversal, Fortech Investments, LAUNCHub Ventures, Endeavor, SeedBlink, Startup Wise Guys, Make IT in Oradea, Rubik Hub, and Vienna Business Agency.