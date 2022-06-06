Alpha Bank Romania supports the entrepreneurial environment by the IMM Prod, Garant Construct, Rural Invest and Innovation programs

Alpha Bank Romania joins the four new governmental programs whose main priorities are to dynamize local production, support constructions, including the “green” area, to stimulate productivity and competitiveness in the agricultural field, and to support projects with innovative and digital components: IMM Prod, Garant Construct, Rural Invest and Innovation.

“We understand the challenges of the entrepreneurs that develop businesses and create jobs, and we are prepared to support their projects, inter alia by granting financing through these new programs designed to improve competitiveness and resilience in the local entrepreneurial environment and generate added value in the Romanian economy. SMEs and startups need support adapted to their activities, and at Alpha Bank they can benefit from adequate solutions to boost their growth potential”, stated Dragoș Drăghici, Manager within the SME Division of Alpha Bank Romania.

The new governmental programs are designed to access investment and/or working capital credits, supported by state guarantees of up to 90% of the value of the requested financing, issued by the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (NCGFSME), the Rural Credit Guarantee Fund (RCGF) and the Romanian Counter-Guarantee Fund (RCF).

With the new programs, eligible SMEs also benefit from a state aid as a grant that fully covers the value of the risk fee and administration fee during the entire validity term of the guarantee, interest for 24 months after granting the loan, and a non-reimbursable component of maximum 10% of the value of the guaranteed financing, under the conditions provided by each program.

Loans of up to RON 10 million may be accessed for investment projects, and of up to RON 5 million for working capital.

Alpha Bank Romania is already receiving financing applications via the IMM Prod and Garant Construct programs, and beneficiaries that want to apply may enlist on www.imminvest.ro.