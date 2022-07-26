Alpin57Lux local ice cream producer names new CEO

Natalia Gelshteyn-Kiss, an experienced FMCG business leader with a successful track record in various Central European markets has been appointed the new CEO of Alpin57Lux, the Romanian ice cream production and distribution business which is part of the Food Union Group. Alpin57Lux was founded in 1994 and currently employs over 500 people, produces over 100 SKUs with more than 10 brands, amongst which the most well-known are the affordable premium ice cream, Transalpina, the heritage ice cream brand, Fulg de Nea, the no added sugar ice cream, Suplette, and the kid’s ice cream brand, Tedi.

“We are pleased to announce that Natalia Gelshteyn-Kiss, an accomplished professional with over 15 years of experience as Managing Director within two major international FMCG companies, has joined the Food Union Group and will lead our Romanian business unit. She will be responsible for the implementation of the next stage of the group’s development in Romania together with other members of management of the Food Union Group. This development will focus on a further and deeper understanding of consumer needs, the use of commercial technologies and digital marketing tools to facilitate a deeper interaction of our product brands within our target markets, a refinement of our product portfolio and the achievement of enhanced sales results. We are excited to work with and support Natalia and our Romanian team,” says Arturs Čirjevskis, CEO of the Food Union Group in Europe.

Natalia Gelshteyn-Kiss has, for the past 15 years, furthered her career at Danone focussing on various markets and performing different roles, commencing as Sales Director in the Czech Republic, and in the Ukraine and Russia. She fulfilled her aspiration to lead the regional business as a whole following her appointment as Market Director of Romania, Bulgaria and Adriatic Countries in April 2017. Natalia also worked for 3 years at Danone Russia as the Modern Trade & On-Premise Director. Natalia’s earliest management assignment was with The Coca-Cola company in Russia starting as Brand Manager in 1998 and thereafter as National Key Account Manager between 2000 and 2003.

“I am honoured to join the team in Romania, as well as the international team of Food Union Europe. It is a new challenge for me, and a fantastic opportunity for all of us to build further on the strengths of the local team and its dedication to the business, the heritage of the family company, the sound and professional business practices already existing within the Food Union Group, their leadership positions in ice cream specifically in the Baltics countries, all of our cumulative experiences as well as the Romanian market opportunities,” says Natalia Gelshteyn-Kiss, the new CEO of Alpin57Lux.