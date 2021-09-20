ALPLA Group investing in the construction of a recycling plant in Târgu Mureș

The ALPLA Group, world leader in plastic packaging and recycling solutions, continues its efforts to achieve its sustainability objectives by investing in the construction of a recycling plant in Târgu Mureș.

“Our aim at ALPLA now and in the future is to establish a bottle-to-bottle cycle – including in regions in which the collection and recycling of waste still has potential for development. By participating in this joint venture, we are taking a strategically important and sustainable step in this direction,” said ALPLA President Günther Lehner, responsible for the development of the Sustainability and Circular Economy departments.

In order to develop the factory, ALPLA together with Ecohelp SRL and United Polymer Trading AG (Switzerland) are launching joint PET recycling operations in Romania, investing in the installation of an extrusion line for the recycling of plastic bottles. Thus, the granules from the recycling process will be used for the manufacture of new preforms and bottles, in order to strengthen the cycle of materials from the region of Central and South-Eastern Europe. The target set by the three companies is the annual production of 15,000 tons of post-consumer recycled PET, food grade (rPET).

Good sustainability practices and new directives require the market to make significant improvements, both in terms of packaging production and the collection process. There is also a growing consumer interest in recycled materials.

”We are seeing consistent growing demand from our customers for recycled material, and this demand is worldwide and unbroken. It and our customers’ need to close local material cycles give us an opportunity to boost investment projects like these. With our two partners, we have brought together our different areas of expertise and are looking forward to a new form of collaboration.”, Georg Lässer, Head of Corporate Recycling at ALPLA added.

While ALPLA acts as a recycling specialist and as a manufacturer of preforms and bottles, Ecohelp provides basic material in the form of PET flakes that will go through an extrusion process to produce high quality rPET granules. UPT is the owner of the rPET Cumapol Emmen recycling plant in the Netherlands and specializes in the trade in plastics and recycled materials.

“We are an innovative company, with a strong desire for sustainability, which constantly consolidates and develops its services by implementing solutions and facilities that increase the quality of the environment. Our vision is to use natural resources in an efficient and sustainable way with the help of renewable energy and sustainable materials, recycled properly, and reducing pollution is one of our goals. The vast expertise we have in this field, the technical capabilities and the rich experience of the partners with whom we created this joint venture contribute to reducing the degree of pollution. ”, Cristina Bogdan, Sustainability Manager pointed out.

The total amount invested in the factory and related infrastructure amounts to about 7.5 million euros, and the expansion of the factory creates 15 new jobs.

„With this investment, we are bringing our recycling expertise to our customers in the region, letting us operate within the market at even closer proximity”, Rainer Widmar, Regional Manager CEE at ALPLA said.

At the beginning of 2021, the ALPLA Group announced that it will invest approximately 50 million euros each year in the continuous expansion of its recycling activities until 2025. The company also intends to globalize its activities in the field of high quality recycling. In total, the group recycles approximately 130,000 tonnes of PET and 60,000 tonnes of PE annually.