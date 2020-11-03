Alstom to deliver trains for the metro line M5

Alstom will deliver the new trains for the subway line M5, in a EUR 100 million contract, with the possibility of extending up to a total value of EUR 240 million.

Metrored, the national subway operators, has assigned to Alstom a contract to provide up to 30 Metropolis train for the new M5 metro line, in two tranches.

The first 13 trains have a value of more than EUR 100 million, and the deal allows that 17 more trains can be delivered.

The first train will be delivered in about 29 months and the rest of 12 trains will be send after the first unit is approved.

Similar Metropolis trains produced by Alstom have been operational worldwide for over 20 years, including in Paris, New York, Londra, Amsterdam, Singapore, Riyadh, Dubai, Sydney and Montreal.