Alufix factory in Brasov, taken over by the Ukrainian Biosphere Corporation

One of the largest producers and distributors of household goods, hygiene and professional use in the away-from-home segment in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Biosphere, announces the acquisition of the Alufix factory, through a major investment on the Romanian market.

Alufix, owned by an Austrian holding, is an internationally renowned production company, operating in Romania since 2003, specializing in the production of aluminum foils, baking paper, bags and other kitchen and catering products, based in Fagaras, Brasov county.

Through this acquisition, Biosphere strengthens its position on the global market, expanding its production in Romania of the company’s products founded in 1997, which are today sold its goods in 20+ countries around the world, and the “FrekenBok” and “Smile” brands are the undisputed leaders in their segments.

In the acquisition process, which started last summer and was completed in autumn, Biosphere was legally assisted by ONV LAW lawyers, specialized in M&A transactions.

“We coordinated the international transaction that ended successfully and which had as its object the acquisition of the entire business. We performed the due diligence report, drew up the transaction documents, participated in the negotiations and coordinated the legal activity of other law firms that provided support in the jurisdictions of all the acquired subsidiaries. It is an important investment on the M&A market in Romania, which is gradually becoming an important regional hub in Eastern Europe”, says Mihai Voicu, ONV LAW Partner.

Investments with foreign capital in Romania continue their upward trend, for the second year in a row. In February alone, our country attracted EUR 103 million total investments in share capital, according to the data of the National Trade Registry Office*, analyzed by ONV LAW specialists.

*National Trade Registry Office