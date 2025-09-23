Three of the top five consumer-preferred advertising platforms belong to Amazon, according to Kantar, the world data and marketing analytics company. The findings come from Media Reactions 2025, Kantar’s annual global study on the media landscape, based on interviews with over 21,000 consumers and approximately 1,000 senior marketers.

Media Reactions ranks advertising platforms according to consumer and marketer preferences. Considering perception differences, no brand appears in the top five for both groups. Amazon brands dominate consumer rankings, with Amazon in first place, Twitch fourth, and Prime Video fifth. The other two brands in the top five are Snapchat in second and TikTok in third.

Snapchat ads are considered entertaining, and consumers perceive them as less intrusive than in 2024. Meanwhile, consumers particularly value TikTok ads for how attention-grabbing and engaging they are. In contrast, marketers’ preferred platforms are YouTube, Instagram, Google, Netflix, and Spotify—the same hierarchy as in 2024.

Gonca Bubani, Global Director of Media at Kantar, comments: “Brands must compete for people’s attention, but marketing practitioners’ decisions do not always reflect consumer preferences regarding the channels they want to see ads on. Amazon’s advertising policies go against the trend, offering diverse experiences across its channels. Twitch is a good example: consumers trust ads on this platform more than on any other, yet many marketers consider gaming and live-stream audiences niche.”

“One brand missing from both lists is X. Even a year after Elon Musk sued brands that withdrew their investment from the platform, things haven’t improved. A net 29% of marketers intend to reduce spending on X next year, and nearly one in eight plans to stop entirely. Since X has failed to make progress on content moderation, marketing specialists ranked it last among all global brands for trust, for the third consecutive year.”

Local Rankings

Twitch ads also stand out as trustworthy in Romania, but Romanian consumers’ preferences are dominated by other brands: eMAG, Pinterest, Kiss FM, Europa FM, and Google. Amazon was not included in the Romanian survey, as the retailer lacks a local presence, but its local equivalent, eMAG, enjoys similar receptivity—associated with ads that capture attention effectively.

Top global media brands by preference

Consumers Marketers 1. Amazon (-) 1. YouTube (-) 2. Snapchat (+4) 2. Instagram (-) 3. TikTok (-2) 3. Google (-) 4. Twitch (NEW) 4. Netflix (-) 5. Prime Video (NEW) 5. Spotify (-)

In the study, Kantar asked marketers about their advertising platform investment plans for 2026.

Content creators and influencers could benefit, as 61% of marketers plan to increase spending on influencer content over the next year. This aligns with expected growth in social commerce channels, where 53% of marketers plan to boost spending.

Bubani adds: “Campaigns with content creators require a shift from traditional methods. Creators are not actors making offers for a brand, so the value exchanged is different. Every dollar spent on an influencer is a dollar marketers don’t have full control over. The most successful and authentic partnerships depend on flexibility within clear boundaries defined by brand values, voice, and assets.”

Globally, 54% of marketers plan to increase investment in streaming TV, while 19% intend to boost product placement in TV/online videos. This offsets the 26% of marketers planning to reduce investment in linear TV.

Regarding changes in TV investment, Bubani explains: “People love speculating about the demise of traditional TV, but reduced investment is only part of the story. Consumers still trust TV, and it delivers the greatest brand contribution. On the other hand, high TV ad production costs create the temptation to overspend to ensure visibility, leading to excessive TV spending relative to results. Marketers are right to reallocate part of this budget to optimize the media mix, but creative work should start by leveraging each platform’s strengths—not by adapting ads midstream.”

In Romania, content creators are considered by marketers as one of the best ways to capture consumer attention, second only to TV ads. However, ads delivered through creators are not yet among consumers’ top preferences, possibly indicating that these ads need to (re)earn credibility through a more natural integration of the brand into the creators’ content rather than forced placements.

Consumer Receptivity to Ads is Increasing Globally

For the first time, more than half of people (57%) say they are generally receptive to ads, up from 47% last year.

Bubani states: “Advertising campaigns have seven times more impact among receptive audiences. Consumer receptivity to ads is rising, with people being more receptive than ever. This is good news for marketers in a challenging economic context, but not enough to overcome concerns about media fragmentation—only two-thirds of marketers are confident they successfully integrate campaigns across multiple media channels.”

Trust-related implications affect consumer attitudes toward GenAI, with the number of people disturbed by AI-generated ads slightly increasing from 41% last year to 44%, while 57% are concerned about fake ads generated with AI. At the same time, overall attitudes toward GenAI are becoming increasingly positive among both consumers and marketers, although marketers tend to use the technology more for efficiency (70%) than creativity (53%).

Gonca Bubani continues: “AI is most useful when leveraged as a creative partner. It gives marketers new ways to explore ideas, test what resonates with consumers, and make smarter decisions faster. The opportunities it offers are immense, but they can only be fully realized by those who approach them with curiosity rather than caution.”

Top Global Media Channels by Preference

Consumers Marketers 1. In-store ads (-) 1. Digital out-of-home panels (-) 2. Face-to-face event sponsorships (+1)* 2. Online video ads (+1) 3. Cinema ads (-1) 3. Face-to-face event sponsorships (-1)* 4. Digital out-of-home panels (+2) 4. Billboards (-) 5. Billboards (-) 5. Social commerce ads (NEW)

Top Media Channels in Romania by Preference

Consumers European Marketers Romanian Marketers 1. In-store ads 1. Digital out-of-home panels 1. Face-to-face event sponsorships 2. Face-to-face event sponsorships 2. Face-to-face event sponsorships 2. Online video ads 3. Billboards 3. Billboards 3. Product placements in TV/online videos 4. Digital out-of-home panels 4. Online video ads 4. TV ads 5. Magazine ads 5. Radio ads 5. TV show sponsorships

The study was not conducted in Romania in 2024, so no comparisons are included.

“In-store ads speak for themselves,” says Andra Constantinescu, Creative & Media Domain Lead at Kantar Romania. While not among marketers’ top preferences globally or in Romania, these ads enjoy the highest consumer receptivity, both locally and worldwide. This consumer attitude is explained by the relevance, usefulness, and non-intrusive nature of point-of-sale ads—they provide genuine support.

Moreover, Kantar’s meta-analysis of over 900 campaigns from 2019–2024 shows that in-store ads accounted for an average of 8% of investment but contributed 11–13% to brand awareness, image, and motivation growth, demonstrating high efficiency.

The fact that marketers do not rank them among their top channels indicates untapped potential.

Additional Observations from the Romanian Rankings

Romanian marketers show a strong preference for TV (including classic TV ads, show sponsorships, and product placements) and online video ads, with traditional TV still considered the medium generating the most attention.

However, there is alignment between Romanian consumers and marketers—both groups place high receptivity on event sponsorships as a preferred channel.