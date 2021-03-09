Amazon Opens Three New Offices in Romania and Creates 500 Jobs

Amazon today announced that company’s total permanent workforce in Romania is more than 2,500. The company is on track to add a further 500 new permanent roles by the end of 2021 across its sites and plans to open a new office in Timisoara and two new offices in Iasi.

Opening in Q2 2021, the office in Timisoara will focus on Amazon Devices, including Ring home security devices and services, where they will develop and deliver innovative products, features and services. Opening later in 2021, will be the first of the new offices in Iasi, based on the existing campus, which will focus on Retail Business Support, which ensures Amazon’s selection and discoverability is optimised for customers, whilst supporting selling partners and category teams. In 2023, Amazon will move into the new ‘Palas Campus’ in Iasi, where the entire Amazon Iasi workforce will be consolidated.

The new ‘Palas Campus’ in Iasi will be home to Compliance Ops, Retail Business Support, Creative Ops & Production, Imaging Support, Customer Behavior Analytics, Information Security & Privacy, Compliance Tech, AWS Global IT and Content Creation Tools.

Amazon and AWS already have an office in Bucharest, which is home to an Engineering Center, Technology Development, Speech and Language Solutions for Alexa, as well as Alexa Product Testing, which are all tasked with developing and innovating technology solutions and enhancing Amazon’s operations.

‘We are very happy to be opening our new offices and creating a further 500 new jobs in Timisoara and Iasi. There are many opportunities available as a result of the new offices, in particular for professionals in software and operations, to innovate and advance our products and services supporting our Amazon customers all over the world. Our growing teams will now benefit from modern office buildings with first-rate facilities and increased collaboration and support. We are looking forward to continuing our investments in Romania and proud of the impact we have in Timisoara, Iasi and Bucuresti by recruiting the best professionals from around the country and abroad to Timisoara, Iasi and Bucharest,’ said Octavian Tanase, General Manager, Amazon Romania.

Recruitment for jobs in the Bucharest and Iasi offices is ongoing and those interested in roles should visit romania.amazon.com. All successful candidates will receive attractive salaries and comprehensive benefits including private healthcare and life insurance.

Amazon has been investing in Romania for years. In 2005, Amazon opened its first office in Romania and has invested more than 100 million EUR since, developing next generation technologies and providing an unrivalled customer experience for its customers around the world.