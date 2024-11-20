Amazon is closing its Machine Learning department in Romania, and 400 people will most likely be laid off starting January 1, 2025, according to marketing, management and business consultant Doru Șupeală, who cites a statement received from the company.

The amount of compensation paid by the company to those laid off is currently being negotiated, the company has offered a single compensatory salary, but employees are pressuring to get more. Amazon representatives confirmed this decision in a statement, Șupeală also specified.

This defunct department, called internally “AGI Data Services,” managed and validated data to power AI models and applications.

“Following careful consideration, we have announced that we are exploring the option to close our AGI Data Services operations in Romania. We’ve already informed employees whose roles might be impacted, and we’re committed to supporting them through the transition,” Amazon representatives said, as Doru Șupeală writes in a post on his Facebook page.