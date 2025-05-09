AmCham: US Investments Follow Stability, Reform, EU-NATO Path

The US companies in Romania, represented by the AmCham Romania, warned that investments in Romania will follow the confidence, stability and reform and that the pro-EU, pro-NATO stances are not negotiable.

“In the context of economic turbulence built up over the years and amplified to a worrying level by the prolonged electoral period, the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania – (AmCham Romania), calls for responsibility and dialogue, essential to prevent an irreversible decline in investor confidence in Romania.

On behalf of our 600 members—American, international, and Romanian companies active in 32 economic sectors, collectively contributing 20% to Romania’s GDP—we reiterate the priorities that the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) has consistently advocated during consultations with decision-makers and discussions with presidential election candidates.

Romania’s top priority is to achieve economic recovery and a macro-budgetary balance. While elections will come and go, the economy must stay stable. In recent years, Romania has faced multiple overlapping crises that have created significant budgetary pressures and severely affected the investment climate. The risk of being downgraded to a category of countries deemed unsuitable for investment (junk status) is now more imminent than ever.

We have reached a point where we can no longer delay essential reforms. Romania cannot afford to miss out on European funds. Financing the economy and overcoming the crisis depend on our ability to attract and effectively utilize PNRR funds.

To prevent further destabilization of the economy, we recognize that a fiscal reconfiguration is necessary. However, it is crucial that this reconfiguration is implemented fairly. The private sector has been significantly impacted by these economic shocks and has managed to absorb them thus far, but it can no longer be expected to bear the entire burden alone.

In 2025, the private sector and society expect Romania to demonstrate, through its decisions and leadership, that it is a mature member of the European Union, a reliable ally within NATO, a credible partner in its strategic relationship with the United States, a pillar of stability in the region, and a serious candidate for OECD membership. These directions are non-negotiable.

In light of the ongoing electoral debates, the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) maintains its apolitical stance, which has guided its activities for the past 32 years, and as a neutral representative of the business community, AmCham Romania does not make recommendations regarding voting options.

Regardless of the future configuration of political power, we consider it essential that political leaders engage, without delay, in a genuine dialogue with the private sector to stabilize and recover the economy,” says the AmCham press release.