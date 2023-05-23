Amdaris, a UK-based software development company, is announcing the opening of a new centre in Romania

Amdaris, the British company specialized in software development, strategic consulting, and support services, inaugurates its second Romanian business centre in Bucharest, becoming the seventh global location for the tech organization. Besides its headquarters in Great Britain, the business, founded in 2009 by Vlad Nanu and Andy Rogers, covers Eastern Europe with delivery centers in Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, and Dubai. Amdaris Romania currently has 250 employees, 200 in Timișoara and 50 in Bucharest, but it aims to double the team in the Romanian capital city by the end of 2023.

Amdaris has recently announced 94% revenue growth in 2022, doubling the number of employees globally and achieving a 90% growth for average revenue per customer, solidifying its place as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe.

Mara Pop (photo), who is in charge of the Bucharest centre, is an experienced professional in strategic business growth and operational management with consistent expertise in telecommunications, software development, and healthcare industries. Mara Pop’s employment in this position maintains 100% women for the Amdaris Romania management team, together with Anna Grier, centre director in Timișoara. Moreover, the project management team in the country has a ratio of 50% women. At the group level, Amdaris is proud of creating technology opportunities for women, with 65% women driving business management and 44% women leading project management.

“We want the new office in Bucharest to become one of the most important technical excellence and delivery centre for our customers and one of the strongest Amdaris locations. We have set several objectives to achieve this, including securing the local market position through active recruitment in the upcoming period, contributing to the company’s global strategy and overall growth, and maintaining our employees’ satisfaction level. Employee retention and satisfaction are essential for us. Through continuous learning and development programs, we have achieved an 86.7% retention rate among the 880 employees globally”, declared Mara Pop, Amdaris Bucharest centre director.

The Bucharest office is a strategic location for Amdaris. Due to its regional positioning and other socio-economic factors, this centre will become a hub and serve as one of the main meeting spots with customers and colleagues from the other centers.

“Romania is the only country where the company has two independent centres because of the country’s enormous potential. Numerous considerations led us to choose Bucharest, such as a high concentration of tech talent, ranking EU seventh in technology and start-ups, and being the sixteenth largest IT hub in Europe, with more than 50,000 professional developers. Moreover, the Bucharest centre contributes significantly to our EU network fighting against climate change”, said Vlad Nanu, co-founder and co-CEO of the Amdaris group.

The location of the new Amdaris office in Bucharest is meant to answer and solve common employee issues. The office arrangement will consider the particularities of individual and team processes, it will be optimized for a smooth transition between the different dedicated areas of the office and will facilitate collaborative spaces that support teamwork. The space aims to increase productivity, agility, collaboration, and a sense of belonging in the Amdaris community by (re)connecting with each other while building on our end goals.