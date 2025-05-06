Amer Sports Opens Oradea Plant, Acquires Factory in Deva

Amer Sports has strengthened its Winter Sports Operations with the opening of a new Alpine binding factory in Oradea, Romania. This strategic investment marks the return of Alpine binding production to in-house manufacturing after two decades of outsourcing. It enhances the competitiveness and global leadership of our Salomon, Atomic, and Armada brands in winter sports—while securing critical expertise for the future.

“This is a significant milestone for our team, our brands, and our operations. It highlights our commitment to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and building a solid foundation for the future. We remain focused on continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring we support our brands in delivering the best winter sports equipment to customers worldwide,” said Stefan Leberbauer, Senior Vice President of Winter Sports Operations at Amer Sports, in a press release of the company.

The facility began production in January and ramped up successfully during the first quarter of 2025. Built in less than a year, the 12,000-square-meter site is equipped with more than 300 machines and now employs 250 skilled Amer Sportsteam members.

In addition to the new Oradea facility, Amer Sports is integrating the injection molding operations for binding components, currently run by our long-standing supplier Savrom. This site is located in the city of Deva and will become fully owned and operated by Amer Sports during 2025.

“After more than 20 years of trusted partnership, we reached an agreement with Savrom on April 30, 2025 to acquire the land, building, machinery, and experienced workforce dedicated to injection molding. The transition is now underway, with stabilization activities planned for later this year.

These investments reflect our commitment to building a strong and resilient manufacturing network to support our brands and their continued success in the global winter sports market,” says the company.