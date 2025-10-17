Analysis: CFR FREIGHT losses of 328 million RON and debts to the state of over 1 billion RON

With 27 years of experience, the National Freight Railway Transport Company “CFR – MARFĂ”/CFR FREIGHT is the national operator in Romania that ensures rail freight transport at national and international level, contributing to ensuring a constant flow of essential goods for the country’s economy.

According to data available on the RisCo financial analysis platform, the national operator recorded a turnover exceeding 677 million RON in 2024. Although SNTFM CFR Marfă S.A. operates across the entire railway network and offers multiple services, its turnover for 2024 decreased by 13%.

For 2024, the national operator reported losses of over 328 million RON, translating to a 42% loss rate. The losses recorded for 2024 indicate substantial financial difficulties, revealing an entity that, despite operating in a key sector of the economy, struggles to maintain operational profitability and adapt to current economic conditions.

In 2024, the operator’s total revenues reached just over 839 million RON, while total expenses exceeded 1 billion RON. Comparing total revenues and total expenses over the past five years shows that the national operator’s income has consistently fallen short of covering its operational costs, resulting in continuous annual losses.

Outstanding debts to the state budget have surpassed the 1 billion RON threshold — a red flag for a 27-year-old entity in which the Romanian State is the main shareholder through the Ministry of Transport.

This situation may signal the need for a strategic reevaluation, as the lack of investment in innovation and delayed reaction to industry changes risk undermining the company’s long-term reputation.

Losses recorded by SNTFM CFR Marfă S.A. over the past five years highlight persistent financial instability, with significant fluctuations year over year:

● 2020: -335,084,365 RON

● 2021: -351,759,979 RON

● 2022: -153,311,545 RON

● 2023: -231,136,331 RON

● 2024: -328,637,667 RON

Although in 2022 SNTFM CFR Marfă recorded smaller losses compared to previous years, this evolution did not mark the beginning of a potential recovery. In the 2023–2024 period, losses once again followed an upward trend.

To prevent similar situations from recurring, the entity must implement a set of structural measures, including cost optimization and the relaunch of commercial activities within a financially sustainable framework.

Although the company’s transport activity is diversified — including freight transport of all types and both domestic and international traffic — the number of employees is decreasing. According to official reports available on the RisCo platform, the number of employees dropped by 5%, reaching 3,049 in 2024.

In addition to the services mentioned above, the entity also provides intermodal transport, transport logistics, rolling stock rental, rolling stock maintenance and repair, and other related activities.

The losses of 328 million RON and debts exceeding 1 billion RON suggest that the national operator is in a critical financial situation. The issue extends beyond debts and expenses — it also concerns the more than 3,000 employees who need job security and stability. The accumulated losses over time reflect possible inefficient management and a lack of investment in infrastructure.

In the current economic context, the national operator’s losses not only mark a turning point but also indicate operational and financial destabilization. The company’s financial situation is not merely a liquidity issue; it raises serious concerns about its medium- and long-term sustainability.