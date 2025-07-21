Romanian and Central and Eastern European investors are showing growing interest in international capital markets, drawn by opportunities on the world’s major stock exchanges.

Freedom24 platform users in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria share common preferences in sectors such as technology, cryptocurrencies, and defensive assets. However, their investment behaviors also diverge—shaped by local economic conditions, risk appetite, and cultural context.

So, how do Romanian investors stand out from their peers in Hungary and Bulgaria? What financial instruments do they favor, which ones do they avoid—and why? A recent comparative analysis by Freedom24 offers a detailed look at the profile of Romanian investors and highlights the common trends shaping today’s Eastern European investment landscape.

Romanian vs. Regional Investors: Top Popular Stocks and Bonds

Romanian investors, like their regional peers, show strong interest in technology, with a clear focus on companies leading in AI and semiconductors—such as NVIDIA (NVDA.US), Microsoft (MSFT.US), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM.US). Tesla (TSLA.US) is a favorite across the region, reflecting a broader enthusiasm for electric vehicles and green energy.

In the cryptocurrency space, Romanians’ exposure is limited to MicroStrategy (MSTR.US), known for its significant bitcoin holdings. Hungarian investors show greater interest in cryptomining, with positions in Marathon Digital (MARA.US), Riot Platforms (RIOT.US), and Applied Digital (APLD.US). Bulgarians take a more diversified approach, investing in CleanSpark (CLSK.US) and Circle Internet Financial (CRCL.US), signaling broader engagement with digital assets.

Romanian investors stand out for their focus on defensive assets—especially U.S. Treasuries—holding both medium- and long-term bonds. This preference reflects a demand for stability in response to high domestic bond yields (7.8%), which indicate a riskier economic environment marked by inflation and political uncertainty. In contrast, Hungarians and Bulgarians hold fewer individual bonds but incorporate bond ETFs to maintain a level of portfolio protection.

In speculative assets, Hungary takes the lead, with strong interest in both crypto and commodities, particularly gold and copper mining (e.g., B2Gold, Ero Copper). Bulgarian investors lean toward biotech (BioSig Technologies, Compass Therapeutics) and sustainable cryptomining. Romanian investors remain more conservative, with selective speculative picks such as Castor Maritime and niche biotech stocks like TherapeuticsMD.

“Like their regional peers, Romanian investors show strong interest in technology, cryptocurrencies and broad market exposure. However, local economic conditions—marked by high bond yields, 5–6% inflation, and political turbulence—drive a stronger demand for yield and protection. This translates into a more balanced strategy, combining growth assets with defensive holdings such as bonds and dividend stocks. Compared to their Bulgarian and Hungarian counterparts, Romanian portfolios show a clearer tilt toward stability and income over speculation”, explained Radu-Iulian Pădurean, Network Development Manager at Freedom24.

Romanian vs. Regional Investors: Top Popular ETFs

Investors in all three countries seek broad market exposure and favor S&P 500 ETFs such as SXR8.EU, VUAA.EU, and VOO.US, reflecting strong confidence in the U.S. market. Romanians and Bulgarians also allocate to global ETFs like VWCE.EU and VHVE.EU, underscoring a long-term diversification strategy.

Technology-focused ETFs are another popular choice among investors in the region. Romanian investors choose QQQM and VUG to gain exposure to tech and growth sectors. Bulgarians prefer MAGS (Magnificent Seven) and QDVE for a more concentrated tech focus. Hungarian investors go with QQQ.US, consistent with their individual stock picks in AMD, NVDA, and MSFT.

When it comes to fixed-income ETFs, Romanians favor high-yield emerging market bonds (EMHY.US), while Hungarians and Bulgarians take a more diversified approach, incorporating U.S. Treasuries (TLT.US, VDST.EU) and short-duration corporate bonds (SDIA.EU, MINT.EU).

In the speculative ETF space, Bulgarian investors are the most aggressive, holding positions in triple-leveraged oil (3OIL.EU) and China-focused ETFs (YINN.US). Romanian investors opt for DFEN.US (defense sector with 3x leverage), likely influenced by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and DOC.US (healthcare REIT). Hungarian investors remain more conservative in this area, favoring stable fixed-income options such as SDIA.EU (corporate bonds) and CBU0.EU (European government bonds).