Analysis: Inflation favored the email marketing market, with requests from almost all business sectors

The email marketing market is favored by high inflation, experiencing a stable period and strong consolidation. In this context, almost all business sectors are currently accessing email communication and promotion services to build customer loyalty and avoid sales losses, the demand being 10% higher in the January-June 2023 period than in the similar period from last year, shows an analysis, the largest email marketing services company in Romania, which ended 2022 with a turnover of over 1 million euros.

“Although it may seem a paradox, the email marketing market is favored by the current economic context and high inflation, having requests from almost all business industries, that previously did not use the email marketing channel in the communication and business growth strategy. The most recent requests came from the fields of construction, automotive, financial, consulting services, companies investing 15% more this year compared to last year in email marketing services”, says Grațiela Lupu, co-founder of White Image.

Thus, as a volume of emails / SMS sent, the market has a slight increase of 3% in 2023 compared to the previous year, but there is a 27% increase in the number of campaigns sent, which indicates an increase in audience segmentation, which is best reflected in the increase in email opening rates (by 7%) and click rates (by 3%).

Most companies that use email marketing as a communication and promotion tool are from e-commerce, automotive, finance-banking, retail and construction. Monthly, through the White Image system, up to 60 million emails are sent, with the main purpose of communicating and less of selling products. The largest increases in the volume of emails are recorded in the automotive industry (140%), IT (102%) and services (25%), and the biggest improvement in performance indicators was recorded by training and events companies, with increases of 14% of click rates, and those in retail (8% increase in click rate).

“The increased interest in email marketing services is supported by the fact that companies want to communicate intensively with their customers, email being currently a channel of support and closeness in the relationship with the customer, for their loyalty. In fact, as the main trend email marketing is used in most cases with the purpose of information and education and less to promote products. One reason why a greater number of emails are currently sent from brands is the fact that the databases are increasingly segmented, by consumer categories, with a much more personalized communication being approached”, explains Andrei Georgescu, co-founder of White Image.

At the same time, the email marketing market is defined by two strong trends: the desire to have more customer data available in the execution of direct communication campaigns, which in principle translates into integration of CRM solutions in communication, but also the interest in to implement more special interactions in customer communications that involve video component integrations to explain more complex products or even games to create a stronger interaction.