The fiscal measures assumed by the Government this summer mark a major shift in economic paradigm, whether we’re talking about increasing the standard VAT rate to 21%, eliminating tax incentives for housing, or raising excise duties.

The Government’s announced package of measures comes at a time when inflation remains relatively high, and fiscal policy appears to be the main tool for macroeconomic adjustment. In this context, a slowdown in consumption is expected, and the business environment warns that the effects of these measures, if not accompanied by compensatory actions and predictability, could slow down or even destabilize economic development, according to an analysis conducted with the support of some of the most active players in the market: Nusco, STC Partners, Alpin Group, MRS Residence, Pinum, Fabrica de Profile, Ambito.

The residential market, which has been one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries in recent years, is also one of the first sectors to respond immediately to nearly any economic shock, such as the current fiscal impact. Most real estate players see the elimination of the reduced 9% VAT for homes under 600,000 RON as a disruptive measure.

First-time Residential Buyers – the Most Affected

Real estate developer Nusco anticipates a decline in young people’s access to homeownership, especially for those making their first purchase.

“The discussion around eliminating the reduced 9% VAT for home purchases could significantly impact the Romanian residential market, particularly in major cities where prices are already high compared to average incomes. This new measure will affect end-buyers, who will bear a considerable additional cost of around 10% just from the VAT difference, directly impacting affordability and credit eligibility, especially for young first-time buyers”, states Bogdan Iliescu – Commercial Director at Nusco.

For example, in response, STC Partners will absorb the VAT increase from 19% to 21% for the remaining available units, precisely to support young people making their first residential purchase. The company is also proposing a complex set of potential solutions aimed at reducing the immediate contraction of the market due to the new measures. They observe that removing VAT incentives will be the most disruptive in terms of immediate and substantial market impact – it will increase purchase costs, reduce transactions, and may trigger project blockages. In contrast, the property tax increase is seen more as a regulatory adjustment with slower effects.

“There are solutions, such as including free benefits—appliances, furniture packages, smart systems, parking spaces, assistance in securing better financing through our banking partners, or creating rent-to-own packages. Also, working with industry associations to lobby for incentives or government subsidies for first-time homebuyers could help offset the impact of the VAT change. This way, customers feel they are receiving more value”, explains Roxana Cristea – Partner & COO at STC Partners.

Another example comes from Pinum, which highlights that in Italy, where the standard VAT rate is similar (22%), there are specific tax breaks, including a reduced 10% VAT for renovations that meet certain criteria, such as thermal efficiency. “Implementing similar measures in Romania would generate multiple benefits”, says Francesco Curcio – CEO of Pinum.

Still on the topic of solutions, but with broader economic implications, Michele Nusco, CEO of Nusco, believes that collective responsibility would yield the best results. “Austerity, in times like these, should be a commitment shared by everyone, both the business environment and the state. We all must do our part. Otherwise, continuing the digitalization of the entire system, in direct proportion to the development of the business environment, better organization of authorities so that tax collection becomes truly effective, improved communication and efficiency between authorities and businesses, as well as a merit-based system, would certainly lead to highly beneficial outcomes for the entire economy”, states Michele Nusco.

In the same spirit, MRS Residence maintains that companies complying with tax laws cannot absorb the increased VAT cost without affecting the company’s sustainability margins.

“Thus, we are not afraid of taxation. We oppose unfair treatment. The state should fight tax evasion, not penalize compliance. If we want sustainable development, we must protect the proper flow of money, not make it so expensive that it is pushed back into the informal economy”, argues Dan Aldea, Executive Director of MRS Residence, Real Estate Division.

Accountability and Responsibility – Key Factors for a Healthy Direction

The construction and development market is one of the cornerstone industries of the economy, having been a major contributor in recent years. As such, entrepreneurs in this sector are constantly focused on expansion and carefully analyze each stage of the economic cycle, with the goal of cushioning immediate shocks, such as the one currently unfolding.

“In a healthy system, financial discipline and attention to how public money is collected and spent are major responsibilities, ones that must be exercised daily. Given this context, we can observe that the public sector lacks mechanisms to safeguard the responsible spending of our funds as taxpayers. Nevertheless, an optimal solution would be to stop unnecessary expenditures, which do not bring value to the economy. Additionally, we believe that the recovery of historical debts by the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) is, once again, a critical responsibility that would demonstrate equal treatment of all taxpayers under the same set of rules”, says Dan Panciu – CEO & Founder of FDP.

According to Ambito, the architecture of crises consists of psychological elements and social behaviors. “The economy reacts to imbalances in order to realign behavior, both at the individual and group levels. No matter how pleasant it may be to ‘live on credit’, a reality for everyone, directly or indirectly, the moment always comes when the economy wakes us up from that illusion”, declares Robert Dorobanțu – CEO & Founder of Ambito.

To ensure the impact of these new fiscal measures adopted by the Government is as positive as possible, one commonly proposed solution is the reduction of labor taxation, according to the current analysis.

“A sound solution could be to reduce the cost of the public sector by streamlining public spending, especially in areas known for waste. We’re not talking about contracting fiscal policy by reducing investments, but rather about managing existing funds more responsibly and efficiently. Another essential measure would be lowering labor taxes. This would have a double positive impact: on one hand, employees would directly benefit from higher net incomes, which would stimulate consumption; on the other hand, companies could use the saved resources for further investment and new hires, thus accelerating economic growth”, says Francesco Curcio – CEO of Pinum.

Along the same lines, FDP also elaborates on the potential effects of reducing labor taxation. “From the perspective of economic development measures, we see a need for financial support for research, for production units capable of creating competitive products, and, of course, for new jobs. Also, we could increase the number of contributors when it comes to labor taxation. But we believe it’s crucial that, alongside this, we also reduce labor taxes—because that money will flow back into the economy by increasing everyone’s purchasing power”, says Dan Panciu.

Investments – The Engine of Economic Development

In times like these, strong companies with a clear long-term vision will continue to invest in efficiency, digitalization, and especially in human resources. “We are experiencing a typical financial crisis, and the remedy has also emerged in a classic form. Having closely followed the inflationary process over the past few years, we anticipated this moment, which will likely last for a year to a year and a half, when corrections will take place. These corrections are healthy, even if painful, as long as they don’t lead to an economic crisis. That’s why we view this moment as an opportunity to reset. Ultimately, if the situation is managed in a balanced way and anchored in investments, it will lead not only to a healthier and more sustainable economy, but also to a more mature business environment”, explains Robert Dorobanțu from Ambito.

Moreover, investments need continuity for the economy to follow a proper development path. “We believe it is vital that investments across all market sectors are not limited, because otherwise, a national economic downturn would occur. Additionally, the Government must continue investing in infrastructure, highways, railways, and airports, since the health of real estate and HoReCa businesses, sectors in which we operate, is closely linked to this critical factor, as is the economy as a whole”, says David Aron – CEO of Alpin Group.

Pinum also highlights the importance of investment: “State investments in infrastructure are a strategic priority with a major impact on the entire economy, generating positive multiplier effects in the long term. Modern infrastructure fosters company development, attracts new foreign investments, and contributes to the creation of sustainable jobs”, concludes Francesco Curcio.

In conclusion, according to companies such as Nusco, STC Partners, Alpin Group, MRS Residence, Pinum, Fabrica de Profile and Ambito, solutions like continuing investments, accelerating the national digitalization process, reducing labor taxation, or collective commitment to austerity would bring real benefits to the economy.

Strengthening institutional transparency and establishing a genuine partnership between the state and the private sector are essential for the business environment.

Business representatives also believe that economic and financial education, both at the individual and institutional levels, should be a top priority. They argue that a well-informed society will be able to make better decisions and actively contribute to economic stability and progress.