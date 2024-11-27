Pavel Popescu, vice president of ANCOM, the telecommunications regulatory authority, is demanding the suspension of the TikTok platform on Romanian territory starting from November 28 until the completion of the investigation by state institutions regarding the manipulation of the electoral process, after Călin Georgescu entered the 2nd round of the presidential elections with the help of a strong campaign on this social media platform.

“I demand, starting from tomorrow, 28.11.2024, the SUSPENSION of the TikTok platform on Romanian territory, until the completion of the investigation by state institutions regarding the manipulation of the electoral process on 24.11.2024 (round 1, presidential). I will follow the official procedures in this regard,” wrote Pavel Popescu, vice president of ANCOM, on Facebook.

According to Pavel Popescu, thousands of accounts worked, with external funding, to promote Călin Georgescu using TikTok algorithms, and the company took no action and completely ignored the notifications of the Romanian authorities, RFI reports.

The National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) reported yesterday that the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) sent notifications to TikTok reporting various irregularities related to illegally distributed content and requested it to take the necessary measures to conduct the electoral campaign in Romania under legal conditions, but the platform’s representatives did not act promptly at the request of the Romanian authority.

President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, has convened the meeting of the Supreme National Defense Council, which will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024, starting at 2:00 PM, at the Cotroceni Palace, to analyze the possible risks to national security generated by the actions of state and non-state cyber actors on IT&C infrastructures supporting the electoral process.