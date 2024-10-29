Andrei Dudoiu steps in as SeedBlink CEO

SeedBlink, the all-in-one equity management and investment platform, announces a strategic leadership transition as Andrei Dudoiu, currently President of the Board, takes over the role of CEO, succeeding Carmen Sebe, following agreed leadership rotation.

Andrei Dudoiu has over two decades of experience, including his previous role as Deputy CEO at Banca Transilvania.

“Stepping into the role of CEO at such a transformative time is a great honor,” says Andrei Dudoiu. “Q3 has been our strongest quarter yet marked by exceptional revenue growth and a vibrant team spirit. As we gear up for the next phase of SeedBlink’s evolution, our focus is clear — driving revenue acceleration and expanding our product suite to support startups at every growth stage. Beyond financing, we have a robust ecosystem that includes equity management, syndication, and secondary market solutions. Just as AngelList pioneered syndicate investments and community-driven funding in the U.S., we believe SeedBlink is innovating across Europe by offering a comprehensive infrastructure that adapts to the needs of founders and investors alike.”

Under Carmen Sebe’s leadership, SeedBlink evolved from an equity crowdfunding platform into a comprehensive all-in-one modular equity management and investment platform, serving both private companies and their investors.