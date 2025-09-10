AnimaWings announces the launch of the Bucharest–Geneva route

AnimaWings, the 100% Romanian airline, announces the launch of direct flights on the Bucharest–Geneva route, starting March 23, 2026. The new route will be operated with a frequency of three weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), making AnimaWings the only airline providing a direct connection between Romania and Geneva, a city recognized as an international hub for business, conferences, and global institutions.

Tickets are already available on the company’s website and through partner agencies, with fares starting from €99.99/one-way in the AnimaONE class, which includes an 8kg cabin bag, a 4kg personal item (handbag/shoulder bag), free seat selection, and complimentary online and offline check-in.

“Geneva is one of the most important international centers for business, diplomacy, and global conferences, as well as a key hub for the large Romanian community in Switzerland. With this new route, we are offering passengers a direct, fast, and comfortable connection that meets both corporate and personal travel needs. It represents a strategic step in expanding the AnimaWings network and strengthening Romania’s ties with key European hubs,” said Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

- Your advertising could be here -

The flights will be operated with modern Airbus A220-300 aircraft, configured with 137 seats (including 12 in Business Class), offering generous legroom, onboard comfort, and state-of-the-art services. Passengers flying Business Class will enjoy premium services and customized catering, while all travelers will have access to a variety of menus onboard, including gourmet options.

The launch of the direct Bucharest–Geneva route marks the continuation of AnimaWings’ accelerated expansion strategy, extending its international network and offering competitive options for both leisure and corporate segments.

Starting this autumn, the airline will operate 12 new routes connecting Romanian air hubs with major European and international destinations such as Munich, Prague, Sofia, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, and Dubai. This expansion is supported by the introduction of next-generation Airbus A220 aircraft, part of a 12-unit order to be delivered by 2026. With the delivery of its fifth aircraft this month, AnimaWings is strengthening its scheduled flight network and reaffirming its commitment to providing passengers with modern standards of comfort, efficiency, and connectivity.

AnimaWings passengers benefit from three service classes – Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy – designed to meet diverse travel needs. The new Airbus A220 aircraft provide high levels of comfort and operational efficiency, while the onboard experience is enhanced by personalized services and dedicated crews. The company’s strategy focuses on transforming each flight into a complete, safe, and reliable experience, encouraging mobility and passenger access to key destinations under the best possible conditions.