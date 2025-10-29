AnimaWings Becomes the Official Airline of UNTOLD Dubai

AnimaWings, the 100% Romanian airline, becomes the official partner of the UNTOLD Dubai 2025 festival, the most spectacular music event in the Middle East, which will take place between November 6 and 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The partnership marks a collaboration between two Romanian brands that are making their mark on international markets and enhancing Romania’s visibility at major global events.

“Dubai holds a special meaning for us, as it was the first international destination we operated on a regular basis. The collaboration with UNTOLD Dubai gives us the opportunity to carry forward two Romanian brands that share the same values — quality, professionalism, and a focus on customer experience,” said Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

Starting December 27, AnimaWings will expand its network of destinations in the Middle East by launching the Bucharest–Abu Dhabi route (Zayed International Airport), with weekly frequency. The airline currently operates regular flights to Dubai from Bucharest and Timișoara, strengthening direct connections between Romania and the United Arab Emirates. Thus, Dubai and Abu Dhabi become two of AnimaWings’ strategic destinations, targeted for the growth of the premium business and leisure segment.

Through these routes, the company is consolidating its presence in the Middle East and offering both Romanian and international passengers a complete travel alternative, combining high comfort standards and premium services with affordable fares, included cabin baggage (8 kg + 4 kg), free seat selection, and free online/offline check-in.

With record investments in modern aircraft and a rapidly expanding route network, AnimaWings aims to become the natural choice for passengers seeking a full-service flying experience. Its full-service model means operating from major airports, with modern aircraft and passenger-centered services designed for comfort and reliability.

Passengers can choose between three service classes — Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy — each tailored to different travel needs.

“The partnership with AnimaWings means more than collaboration; it’s a meeting between two Romanian brands determined to take Romania to the world through excellence and vision. UNTOLD Dubai is proof that when we believe in our ideas and the people behind them, we can build experiences with a global impact,” said Edy Chereji, Co-Founder of UNTOLD Universe.

Launched in 2024, UNTOLD Dubai quickly became a global cultural hub, bringing together tens of thousands of participants from over 100 countries. The inaugural edition, together with the one held in Romania, attracted nearly 700,000 festival-goers, strengthening the UNTOLD brand as one of the most acclaimed music festivals in the world.