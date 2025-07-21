BUSINESS

AnimaWings Launches Bucharest–Sofia Flights in Oct 2025

By Romania Journal
The Romanian low-cost airline AnimaWings will launch flights between Bucharest and Sofia starting October 1, 2025. The new route will operate five times a week, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, the airline announced, as cited by Dunav Most. Ticket prices start at €74.99 one-way, including a carry-on bag. This makes the new route a competitive alternative to existing travel options between the two capitals, according to TravelNews.

Currently, only Romania’s national carrier TAROM operates flights between Sofia and Bucharest, using a fleet that includes Airbus A220-300 and A320-200 aircraft.

The new Sofia–Bucharest route is expected to enhance connectivity between Bulgaria and Romania, offering passengers a more convenient and affordable way to travel between the neighboring countries.

Romania Journal
