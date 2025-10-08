AnimaWings, a 100% Romanian airline, has announced the launch of its first regular flights from Bucharest to Istanbul and Bucharest to Tel Aviv, with 5 and 3 weekly frequencies, respectively.

In October, flights from Cluj-Napoca and Iași to Istanbul are also set to begin, following last week’s inaugural regular flights from Timișoara and Craiova to Turkey’s largest city. AnimaWings is in the process of expanding its network with no fewer than 12 new routes scheduled to start this fall. In addition to Istanbul and Tel Aviv, new destinations include Prague (from Bucharest), Dubai (from Timișoara), Sofia (from Bucharest), Munich (from Bucharest), and Timișoara and Suceava (from Bucharest).

Connecting Romania and Turkey with 28 weekly flights from 5 airports

During the winter season (26 October 2025 – 28 March 2026), AnimaWings will operate over 600 flights from Bucharest, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Craiova to Istanbul and back, becoming the airline connecting the most Romanian cities to Istanbul via regular flights. Over the five-month winter aviation season (November–March), AnimaWings plans to transport over 70,000 passengers between Romania and Turkey’s largest metropolis.

“We provide all Romanians with a fast connection, full-service, not only to one of the world’s most beautiful destinations but also to one of the most important global air hubs. From here, passengers can continue their journeys to hundreds of worldwide destinations for business or tourism. Additionally, Turkey’s business community will have access to all regions of Romania within a maximum two-hour flight,” said Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

Istanbul and Tel Aviv among the top 5 destinations with the most flights from Bucharest

From 5 October, AnimaWings aircraft will take off from Bucharest three times a week to Tel Aviv and back, operated with modern Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats.

“For Tel Aviv, we will actively promote incoming tourism, which is currently the dominant traffic on this route. Alongside our modern aircraft and competitive fares, we focus on premium services for travelers, including hot catering on board with kosher menus adapted to the market, two cabin bags included, and free seat selection,” added Marius Pandel.

According to AnimaWings’ analysis, after the London region—which sees around 75 weekly flights from Bucharest—the next busiest destinations in the winter season are Istanbul and Tel Aviv, with approximately 50 weekly frequencies each, followed closely by Paris CDG and Beauvais airports with a combined average of 47 weekly flights. Since March 2025, AnimaWings operates direct flights from Bucharest to Paris Charles de Gaulle, and flights to London Gatwick will start next March with the delivery of two new Airbus A220 aircraft.